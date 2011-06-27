  1. Home
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nearly perfect suspension tuning, loads of turbocharged power, direct steering, available stripper model makes it even more affordable.
  • Economy car interior, unforgiving highway ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A fully equipped race car for under $30,000. If driving means more to you than anything else in the world, you'd be crazy not to consider the Evo.

2004 Highlights

Leather seating is now an option as is an upgraded 315-watt Infinity sound system. A new, decontented RS model has been added this year for those who want maximum performance and nothing else. The Evo RS deletes ABS, air conditioning, the rear spoiler and power features such as locks and windows. Additionally, the RS boasts a helical limited-slip differential, added structural reinforcement in the trunk and less sound-deadening material.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.

Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gone in 4.4 Seconds
John I.,11/19/2006
The Lancer Evo RS is a practical four-door sedan. It is not a boring four-door sedan. I wasn't expecting boredom, but I am continually amazed at how much fun the RS is to drive. If I pick the right gear, response is great. Its handling is beyond belief, especially on wet roads. I replaced the Yoko Advans with Eagle F1 GS-D3's at 22,000 miles. Turn-in isn't quite as sharp, but the Evo is now a little less frantic and somewhat more relaxed, with outstanding handling. The RS did not have a radio. I installed an Alpine CD player and rear speakers only. I've owned a series of MR 2's, a 1LE Z28 and an LT4 Corvette. They were all great cars, but the Evo is a step above.
Lemon car
Thanh Luong,10/17/2004
First thing clutch was slipping when I boughted ,Idle keep shut off vehicle motor,rear carbon fiber wings bubble and clear coat chip off,vehicle pulsation when braking and 4 wheels brake calipers leaks brake fluid on red paint calipers, driver seat bottom pad fadding and foam torn,center panel shifter cover fadding, As of until now 10/17/2004 Mitsubishi have not done anything as of replace front brake rotors only and not willing to replace front brake pads since complaint as of April ,2004 Everytime I'm come to Dealer or call the Dealer ask about parts has order yet,they keep giving me run around talk ,I'm think soon that I should call Bob Butter W. of State Florida Attorney .
Incredible performance under $30k
jwahl,04/02/2009
The Evolution competes with vehicles twice its price w/ regard to performance. Specifically, the car's steering feel is unmatched; the vehicle responds immediately to every steering input. Also, grip with the stock Advan tires is exceptional.
Fun to drive and great deal
Brandon,02/20/2006
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is great car in all aspects. It's a quick car with a great suspension. It's a great car for the track. It's lots of fun to drive on the highway, canyon, or the track. It is not the greatest every day car and the exterior looks make everyone think your on your way to see the next "Fast and Furious" movie. The interior is basic and simple, but great for the track. Its suspension does a great job in the canyons and tracks, but provides a VERY bumpy ride on anything but smooth and new road. Its steering is quick, which is great for salom or the track but on the highway can get you into some trouble. If you're not paying attention, you can end up in the next lane. Its acceleration is very quick and you hit top speed of 149 in less than a minute, at the track of course.
See all 66 reviews of the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
271 hp @ 6500 rpm
More about the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Overview

The Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is offered in the following submodels: Lancer Evolution Sedan. Available styles include VIII 4dr Sport Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and RS 4dr Sport Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.

Can't find a used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,506.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,468.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,968.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,346.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

