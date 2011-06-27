The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is great car in all aspects. It's a quick car with a great suspension. It's a great car for the track. It's lots of fun to drive on the highway, canyon, or the track. It is not the greatest every day car and the exterior looks make everyone think your on your way to see the next "Fast and Furious" movie. The interior is basic and simple, but great for the track. Its suspension does a great job in the canyons and tracks, but provides a VERY bumpy ride on anything but smooth and new road. Its steering is quick, which is great for salom or the track but on the highway can get you into some trouble. If you're not paying attention, you can end up in the next lane. Its acceleration is very quick and you hit top speed of 149 in less than a minute, at the track of course.

