Vehicle overview

The typical formula for a muscle car is performance on the cheap, as in a big, honking engine dropped into a low-price generic package. Based on what the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution does, we'd say the muscle formula is alive and well. Yet there's more to the Evolution than just straight-line performance.

Starting with the standard Lancer economy sedan, Mitsubishi goes to work by adding a turbocharged engine, a highly sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, chassis reinforcements, bigger brakes, a sport-tuned suspension and numerous aerodynamic and cosmetic enhancements. The transformation results in performance numbers that rival those from sports cars. In Edmunds testing of various Evolutions the past couple of years, we've consistently seen 0-60-mph sprints in about 5 seconds flat and slalom speeds near 70 mph -- pretty heady stuff.

Fortunately, this added athleticism doesn't significantly compromise the overall driving experience. Inside the cabin, driver and passengers are treated to a reasonably quiet environment, a decently comfortable ride and many standard and optional high-tech features. We also like the available, dual-clutch automated manual gearbox. With it, a driver can make lightning-quick gearchanges by tugging on the steering-column-mounted shift paddles or simply select full automatic mode for hassle-free driving. The Evo's all-wheel-drive system is there for both extra traction in inclement weather and significantly improved cornering no matter what the weather might be.

There are, however, a few items that count against the 2011 Evolution. The interior is nearly identical to the economical Lancer, with hard plastics and a lack of visual appeal befitting a car at this price. The steering wheel tilts but doesn't telescope, keeping many from finding an optimal driving position. And while the ride might not be overly stiff, it could still feel unyielding to the average driver. Furthermore, the Evo's small trunk puts a definite crimp in cargo capacity.

In the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution's price range, you'll find competitors like the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, 2011 Ford Mustang, 2011 Nissan 370Z and 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI. The Camaro and Mustang obviously provide more muscular bravado when fitted with their V8 engines, while the 370Z is more nimble due to its pure sports-car nature. But the Evolution's true rival is the WRX STI. The STI offers a slightly more refined interior and an available hatchback body style, but it's not quite as savvy on twisting back roads. Our choice here is the Mitsubishi Evo. For the modern interpretation of the classic muscle car, you need not look any further.