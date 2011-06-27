Vehicle overview

Take the 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for a spin and you'll quickly realize it's aimed at a very specific audience: car enthusiasts. Known in such circles as the Evo, this compact sedan is purpose-built for those who love to drive hard and fast. Even though 2015 is its final year of production, the Evo is still one of the most thrilling sedans on the market. A sophisticated all-wheel-drive system keeps the tires glued to practically any surface, while an amped-up turbocharged four-cylinder engine ensures there's always plenty of power on tap.

The Lancer Evolution's transmission options underscore its high-performance pedigree. The GSR model's conventional five-speed manual gearbox may be one cog short of the norm in this segment, but it compensates with a precise feel that should leave purists satisfied. The MR's automated six-speed manual, meanwhile, is one of the best of its ilk, providing instantaneous shifts via shift paddles mounted on the steering column. And for moments that call for more than heart-pounding thrills, the Evo offers a generous array of available features, including Rockford Fosgate audio and a touchscreen navigation system.

In other areas, though, there's no doubt that the Evo demands sacrifices. One side effect of its outstanding handling is a stiff ride on city streets, while an optimal driving position can be hard to dial in thanks to the tilt-only steering wheel. Glancing around the cabin, the dated design and abundant hard-plastic panels are disappointing for a car in this price range, and the outstanding Recaro front seats from previous years are off the menu for 2015. Moreover, the skimpy trunk offers just 7 cubic feet of space, a roadster-like figure that makes the Evo a very impractical choice for cargo-toting.

The Evo's main rival has long been the 2015 Subaru WRX STI. The WRX has been redesigned for 2015 and is a better car in almost all aspects, but you still can't get it with an automated manual transmission. For less coin than either, there's the cheaper 2015 Ford Focus ST. It's more practical and refined than the Mitsubishi, though it's considerably less capable (and also manual-only like the STI). For a hatchback with all-wheel-drive performance and a premium interior, you won't do better than the new 2015 Volkswagen Golf R.

Still, while the 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution may lack certain graces, there's no denying its performance chops. It's a worthy choice for die-hard enthusiasts who place speed and handling above all else.