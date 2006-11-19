Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me
63 listings
- 131,210 milesFrame damage, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,997
- 51,757 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,990
- 107,145 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,000
- 130,005 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999
- 101,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,490
- 87,121 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,892
- 105,434 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,962
- 123,239 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988
- 112,097 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,933
- 24,127 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,999
- 46,786 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,000
- 97,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,997
- 76,536 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998
- 83,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,777
- 97,953 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,500$445 Below Market
- 88,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
- 62,801 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995
- 47,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,900
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
See all 66 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.766 Reviews
Report abuse
John I.,11/19/2006
The Lancer Evo RS is a practical four-door sedan. It is not a boring four-door sedan. I wasn't expecting boredom, but I am continually amazed at how much fun the RS is to drive. If I pick the right gear, response is great. Its handling is beyond belief, especially on wet roads. I replaced the Yoko Advans with Eagle F1 GS-D3's at 22,000 miles. Turn-in isn't quite as sharp, but the Evo is now a little less frantic and somewhat more relaxed, with outstanding handling. The RS did not have a radio. I installed an Alpine CD player and rear speakers only. I've owned a series of MR 2's, a 1LE Z28 and an LT4 Corvette. They were all great cars, but the Evo is a step above.
