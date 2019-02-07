Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me
- 32,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,900
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
AWD, Low miles for a 2013! Bluetooth, This 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer GSR, has a great Phantom Black Pearl exterior, and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV6DU008416
Stock: S10207P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,995
Kopren Motors - Rapid City / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV5DU023553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
This 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer MR, has a great Wicked White exterior, and a clean Black interior! This model has many valuable options -Bluetooth -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV0DU013271
Stock: S10201P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999
Ed Reilly Subaru - Concord / New Hampshire
Clean CARFAX. PASSED - MULTI POINT DEALERSHIP MECHANICAL INSPECTION, INCLUDES WARRANTY, RECENT ED REILLY TRADE IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, USB PORT, AWD, HEATED SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/6 Speakers, RECARO Sport Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel. White 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR 4D Sedan AWD 6-Speed Automatic Twin Clutch with Sportronic 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled Family owned and operated since 1994, Ed Reilly Subaru has been successfully serving the Concord, Manchester, Hooksett, Bow, and the Lakes region. Ed Reilly Subaru offers some of the best deals in the market! Take a look at the deal we have on this fully reconditioned pre-owned vehicle. For your piece of mind, we will provide you a CarFax Comprehensive Vehicle Report, and how we arrived at the price. Everything up front! Click to call 603.225.0200 to confirm that we still have this vehicle, and to get any other questions you may have answered instantly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV0DU020267
Stock: 200264C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 105,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,997
Sunland Park Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - El Paso / Texas
PRE AUCTION BARGAIN SALE AS-IS, Recaro, Brenbo, Cobb Intake & Exhaust, AC NOT WORKING, AWD, FAST Key Entry System, HID Headlamps w/Manual Leveling, Radio: AM/FM/6CD/MP3 In-Dash Audio Head Unit, Sight & Sound Package, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio. CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS. -Vehicle undergo a very, basic inspection and are sold AS-IS -Vehicle sold without warranty -Vehicle offered for a limited time only -Sold 100% AS-IS without warranty coverage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FVXDU021671
Stock: P00356A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 67,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,888$1,793 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV1EU018478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,563 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,988$2,161 Below Market
Randy Marion Cadillac - Mooresville / North Carolina
Randy Marion Certified!!!'Saves You Money!' MUST SEE CAR TO MANY ADD ONS TO LIST WOW!!!!!!! All vehicles also come with a 3000 mile additional warranty. Clean CARFAX. 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled 17/23 City/Highway MPG Evolution GSR 2014 **AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, **BLUETOOTH, **CARFAX CERTIFIED, **EXTRA CLEAN, **LEATHER, **LOCAL TRADE, **LOW MILEAGE, **LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, **NON-SMOKER, **PASSED STATE INSPECTION, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER SEAT, **POWER WINDOWS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **SECURTIY SYSTEM, **SHOWROOM CONDITION, **SUNROOF MOORNOOF, **XM SATELLITE RADIO, **AWD, Lancer Evolution GSR, 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled, 5-Speed Manual, AWD, Phantom Black, Sunroof & Leather Package all prices plus shop & resist all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV0EU020403
Stock: ST5144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 68,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,488
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2014 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVO TC-SST MR. V4 2.0 LITER TURBOCHARGED 325 HP. 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNERS. NO ACCIDENTS. FRESH REBUILD ON MOTOR BY AWD TUNING IN FLOWER MOUND TX. TURBO REBUILD. BRAND AWD PUMP. LEATHER RECARO SEATS. DUAL MUFFLER EXHAUST SYSTEM. INTAKE SYSTEM. FRONT MOUNT INTERCOOLER. TOUCH SCREEN IN DASH RADIO. HEATED SEATS. 18 INCH BBS WHEELS. RED BREMBO BRAKES. ROCKFORD FOSGATE SOUND SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~ Visit Ride-N-Drive online at ridendrivedallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 972-271-5100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV5EU005779
Stock: 005779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,538 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,500$875 Below Market
AutoSport Co - Indiana / Pennsylvania
New arrival very clean car. The car is wrapped and is white underneath the wrap. The mods are as follows function and form type 2 coil overs map o2 dump downpipe ets test pipe invidia n1 catbackaem 340 e85 fuel pump driven fab filtered fuel line billetworkz shift knob and climate control rings act 6 puck clutch Seibon carbon demon trunk. Feel free to call/text Alex at 724-840-3499
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FVXEU022398
Stock: 022398I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,953 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,500$445 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Phantom Black Pearl 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR **$23,175 NADA VALUE**, **AWD**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **TOURING PACKAGE**, **LED ILLUMINATION PACKAGE**, **LEATHER RECARO SEATS**, **18" BBS WHEELS**, **BREMBO BRAKES**, **BILSTEIN SHOCKS**, **ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO**, **SPORT/S SPORT**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **RAIN SENSING WIPERS**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **SPOILER**, **ETS INTAKE & INTERCOOLER**, **FAST KEY ENTRY SYSTEM**, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO**, **SUBWOOFER**, 18" x 8.5" BBS Forged Alloy Wheels, Accessory Rear Park Assist Sensors, Air Conditioning, Aluminum/Leather SST Shift Knob, Auto On/Off Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Fender & Hood Vents, Center Console Upgrade, Chrome Beltline Molding, Chrome Grille Surround, FAST Key Entry System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Side Mirrors, Interior Lamps, Interior Package (MR), LED Illumination Package, Power Glass Sunroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/6CD/MP3 In-Dash Audio Head Unit, Rain Sensing Wipers, RECARO Leather Seating Surfaces, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate Punch Premium Sound System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Sound Dampening Enhancement, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Touring Package, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV2CU029762
Stock: 029762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 69,627 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$23,990$929 Below Market
Orlando Preowned - Orlando / Florida
Save THOUSANDS at Orlando Preowned on vehicles, with no hidden fees, that are NIADA Pre-Owned Certified which includes a 3 Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty, a 7-Year/150,000 Mile Bumper To Bumper optional coverage, a FREE CARFAXÂ Vehicle History ReportTM, Comprehensive 125-Point Inspection by a Certified Technician, Car Rental Reimbursement with Towing Benefit, and 24 Hours Emergency Roadside Assistance!!! We buy only vehicles that are free of frame/structural damage. Many dealers are selling vehicles with bent frames and multiple accidents. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR Cosmic Blue Pearl 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled 6-Speed Automatic Twin Clutch with Sportronic AWD Fully Inspected!, NIADA Certified Pre-Owned, Fresh Oil Change!, Recently Serviced!, Extra Clean!, AWD. Certified. NO HIDDEN FEES! All prices are clearly marked online and on the lot. ALL PRICES ARE ACTUAL PRICES not incl sales tax, title, registration charge, license fee, a $299* pre-delivery service charge, and a dealer prep/reconditioning $895*. Ad price is for retail customers registering cars in the US. Addt'l fees for dealers/exporters. Features/options are descriptive of what can be expected. Actual options should be verified by Buyer prior to purchase. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Orlando Preowned does not assume any responsibility for errors/omissions or warrant the accuracy of the description. Carfax is a 3rd party company not affiliated with Orlando Preowned. Orlando Preowned does not endorse Carfax & disclaims all liability for any damage, economic or otherwise, which may result from the use or reliance on Carfax Report. *These charges represent costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning and adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. Thank you for choosing Orlando Preowned, "Orlando's Premier Certified Pre-Owned Dealership". All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. For more detailed information and your free Carfax Report, Trade-In Value, and Financing Preapproval, please visit our website at www.orlandopreowned.com or call us at 407-295-5565.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV7EU014404
Stock: 014404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 21,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,998
CarMax Columbus Sawmill - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Columbus / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FVXEU024781
Stock: 19358271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,333 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,991$1,175 Below Market
PDX Motors - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FVXEU019811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,485 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,991
K & S Auto Sales - San Diego / California
Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution TC-SST in Phantom Black Pearl offers rally-derived technology to maximize driving pleasure. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 291hp which is tethered to a 6 Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive sedan offers impressive acceleration, incredible handling, up to 22mpg on the highway, and distinctive styling accented by HID headlamps, a lip spoiler, a quad-tip exhaust, and split-spoke BBS alloy wheels. Our Lancer Evolution's interior features driver-oriented design to help you command the road. Supportive front sports seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, automatic climate control, and power accessories are just a few of the amenities available at your fingertips. Also, the full-color infotainment system provides Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs to help keep you informed and entertained. Our Mitsubishi includes traction/stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, active front head restraints, and advanced airbags for your peace of mind. You will look forward to every drive thanks to our Lancer Evolution's incredible blend of performance and capability! Print this page and call us Now-We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BLACK OUT PKG AVAILABLE EXTRA FEE** SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE EXTRA FEE*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV4EU025232
Stock: 6134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 88,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Just traded by our General Sales Manager. This car is loaded and like new. Full list of professionally-installed bolt-on modifications available (nothing internal), over 400hp at the wheels Transmission replaced with a brand new one a few months ago. Automatic. Leather, moonroof and more. This is a real nice one. Did you know, the automatics are faster then the manuals in this model?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FVXCU029119
Stock: W95626A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 40,496 miles
$30,733$1,270 Below Market
LaFontaine Ford of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV0EU014696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,801 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION***WILL NOT PASS EMISSIONS - HIGH PERFORMANCE VEHICLE - SELLING VEHICLE AS IS***Clean TitleGreenLight InspectedFull Mechanical Inspection Listed Below:2.0L DOHC MIVEC intercooled turbocharged I4AWD17-236 Speed AutomaticWe strive to get the car you want at the PRICE you need! We accept trades and offer the same full line of services you would expect from any reputable dealership.We are open Monday - Saturday from 10:00am - 7:00pm, closed Sunday. Free CARFAX and Green Light Auto Inspection Reports available on any car! Come in TODAY or please call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations:LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comGreen Light Auto Inspections: www.greenlightautoinspections.com*PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV2CU008474
Stock: M5803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2019
- 31,261 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **SIGHT & SOUND PACKAGE**INTERIOR PACKAGE**2.0 I4 TURBO GAS**MANUAL TRANSMISSION**AWD**RECARO SEATS**ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Premium Sound, Lancer Evolution GSR, 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled, 5-Speed Manual, Air Conditioning, Aluminum 5MT Shift Knob, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Interior Package (GSR), Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rockford-Fosgate Punch Premium Sound System, Sight & Sound Package, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR AWD Sport Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV1EU024900
Stock: 31614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
