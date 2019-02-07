Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

Lancer Evolution Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    32,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,900

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    30,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    80,621 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    69,085 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    105,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,997

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    67,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,888

    $1,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    21,563 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,988

    $2,161 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    68,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,488

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    34,538 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,500

    $875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    97,953 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,500

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    69,627 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $23,990

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    21,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Silver
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    66,333 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,991

    $1,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    9,485 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,991

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    88,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    40,496 miles

    $30,733

    $1,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    62,801 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    31,261 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,995

    Details

