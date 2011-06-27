  1. Home
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent steering and handling
  • potent turbocharged engine
  • long features list
  • available automated-clutch manual transmission.
  • Tilt-only steering wheel
  • driver seat doesn't adjust for height
  • interior materials don't match the Evo's lofty price
  • tiny trunk
  • stiff-legged ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its powerful acceleration and pinpoint reflexes, the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution remains a fine choice for driving enthusiasts. There are more refined cars in this price range, however.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is one of those rare cars aimed squarely at driving enthusiasts. It may look like a four-door economy sedan with an indiscrete wing on its rear deck, but when you get behind the wheel, you'll realize it's much more than that.

The Evo, as it's known among car enthusiasts, is arguably the best handling car available in its price range. Its communicative steering and amazing grip will blow your mind on twisty back roads and racetracks alike. The turbocharged Lancer Evolution has impressive straight-line speed as well, as only powerful V8 cars like the Chevy Camaro SS and Ford Mustang GT can keep up with it. What's more, the availability of both a conventional manual gearbox and an automated manual transmission makes Mitsubishi's all-wheel-drive performance sedan more accessible to commuters and anyone who would prefer not to deal with a clutch pedal.

Of course, no car is perfect, and the reason we aren't all driving Mitsubishi Lancer Evos has plenty to do with the car's polarizing exterior style and significant sacrifices in comfort. In trade for its stellar handling, you get a stiff ride on city streets. And apart from the Lancer Evolution's wonderfully supportive Recaro bucket seats, there's not much in the way of cabin ambience. The overall design is dated and the steering wheel doesn't offer telescope adjustment, so many drivers will have a hard time finding that just-right driving position.

More disappointing is the hard plastic on the dashboard and interior panels. The Lancer Evolution shares most of its interior pieces with the base Mitsubishi Lancer (reviewed separately), and they're tough to take in a car that costs nearly twice as much. Finally, there's the Evo's tiny trunk. With only 7 cubic feet of space, it's not remotely practical for long trips.

For years, the Subaru WRX STI has been the main rival to the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. The Subaru has always had similar capabilities, but, alas, no automated manual transmission option. This could very well change in the upcoming redesign of the WRX (slated for 2014), but details were scant at the time of this writing. If you like the idea of the Evo but want more space and comfort, you might consider the 2014 Ford Focus ST. The front-drive Ford doesn't touch the Evo's performance, but it's significantly less expensive and still provides its fair share of driving thrills. If you need only two seats, you might consider the rear-drive Nissan 370Z, which is also known for its stellar handling and quick acceleration. On the higher end, the surprisingly quick and vastly more refined BMW 135i coupe is worth a look.

Ultimately, the desirability of the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution has everything to do with how you plan to drive it. If you're a hard-core enthusiast and you plan to take your car to track days, the Evo is still our top recommendation in this price range.

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution models

The 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a high-performance compact sedan available in GSR and MR trim levels that correspond to the transmission choices. The GSR comes with a conventional five-speed manual transmission, while the MR gets the automated manual "Sportronic" transmission with shift paddles.

Standard equipment on the GSR includes 18-inch alloy wheels; foglights; a large rear spoiler; full power accessories; automatic climate control; cruise control; keyless entry; a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel; Recaro sport bucket seats; Mitsubishi's Fuse voice-activated electronics interface; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and a six-speaker sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and satellite radio. The MR adds lighter-weight BBS forged alloy wheels, two-piece front brake rotors, a smaller rear lip spoiler, height-adjustable xenon headlamps and a slightly softer suspension calibration.

Optional on the GSR is the Sight and Sound package, which adds the MR's adjustable xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system with a 10-inch subwoofer. For added luxury, there's the Sunroof and Leather package, which adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, added sound insulation and an upgraded center console with covered bins. An Exterior package adds an aero body kit that includes side skirts and an even larger rear spoiler.

Available on the MR trim is the Premium package, which includes the Rockford Fosgate audio system, chrome exterior trim, leather and faux-suede upholstery, keyless ignition/entry and the upgraded center console. A Touring package is also available and adds the sunroof, heated mirrors, automatic headlights and wipers, full leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and added sound insulation.

Either trim level can also be had with a navigation system with a 7-inch touchscreen interface. Rear parking sensors are also available.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution gets a new touchscreen audio interface and satellite radio as standard, along with a revamped optional navigation system.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Lancer Evolution is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pumps out 291 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. The GSR comes only with a five-speed manual transmission, while the MR is equipped with Mitsubishi's excellent six-speed automated manual transmission with shift paddles on the steering column. Power is sent to all four wheels through an advanced all-wheel-drive system.

Acceleration for either Evo is impressive. In Edmunds performance testing, a GSR required only 4.9 seconds to sprint from zero to 60, while the MR did it in 5 flat. Fuel economy stands at an EPA-estimated 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/23 mpg highway) and for the GSR and 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/22 mpg highway) for the MR.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution include antilock brakes, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, stability and traction control and a variety of advanced handling technologies. Rear parking sensors are optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Lancer Evolution came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 113 feet. In government crash testing, the regular Lancer, on which the Evolution is based, received four out of five stars for overall crashworthiness, along with four stars for frontal- and side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Lancer its top score of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a sports car in compact sedan clothing. The advanced all-wheel-drive system works transparently to give the car very impressive handling and traction abilities. Enthusiast drivers will also appreciate the Evo's ultra-responsive steering and ample amount of road feedback.

For daily commutes, the Evo is less inspiring, mostly because the ride quality is stiff. That goes for the MR models as well, though their Bilstein dampers give them a touch more ride compliance. The excellent automated dual-clutch manual transmission makes the MR trim the clear choice for those who plan to commute in their Evo. Regardless of which version you choose, you'll have an immensely fun car, with performance that's nearly impossible to beat for the price.

Interior

The Evo's interior is tame compared with its aggressive exterior styling. Recaro sport bucket seats, aluminum covers for the pedals, fancier gauges and a different steering wheel are the only significant things that differentiate the spicy Evo from the commonplace Lancer. Those Recaros are highly supportive and comfortable, but the driver seat's lack of a height adjustment and the steering wheel's tilt-only column make finding an ideal driving position difficult for many drivers, not just tall ones.

Most of the interior materials are the same as those on the regular Lancer, which is to say that they're below average for an economy car and downright disappointing for a vehicle in this price range. Soft-touch door panels are at least standard on the Evo, whereas they're optional on the Lancer.

The Evo has less utility than the regular Lancer, because its rear seats don't fold down and the battery and washer fluid reservoir have been relocated to the trunk for better weight distribution. Total trunk space is just 7 cubic feet as a result, which is useless for any significant cargo needs. Adding the optional stereo upgrade with its massive trunk-mounted subwoofer further reduces that capacity.

On the plus side, most controls are within easy reach and simple in operation, and the standard Fuse voice activation system makes some audio and navigation functions a hands-free affair.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A future classic that you are falling in love!
havevowillhoon,04/08/2014
I brought Evo last winter after looking for a number of $40k range cars. What a great choice! Before, I relax by playing video games. Now, whenever I have downtime, I crave to drive the Evo. Evo is a wicked fun car. I can say that only the 90-05 NSX, certain 911s and a few Italian supercars can give you more exciting experience. Even the GT-R feels less crispy and exhilarating for daily driving. I have also learned a few tricked from the forum. When tailgated, take a ramp with cruise control on and watch the tailgater understeers like hell. Get winter tires, and a snow day is the best time to hoon around town and party while others are struck. What's not to love about owning an Evo?
A rocket on wheels!
David Dietrich,12/13/2015
MR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
It's unfortunate that Mitsubishi is discontinuing the Evolution; it's a racing icon, but I guess all good things must come to an end. I had my MR for about a year. I opted for the MR because I didn't want the "hey cops, look at me!" spoiler, and I wanted the faster shifts from the TC-SST transmission. It was a fun car to drive while I had it. It did consume fuel at a prodigious rate, even if I drove "nicely." However, you don't buy an Evo to get great mileage. You want great mileage? Get a Mirage. You want a car that will grab you by the scruff of the neck and not let go until you beg for mercy, get an Evo. It would do whatever I asked of it without much complaint, except really MOVE off the line. MR or GSR, didn't really matter, off the line you have to deal with the turbo, unless you use launch control. Who has time to muck about with launch control on the street? Once the RPMs climbed over 3K, the boost kicked in, and then you needed to hold on for the ride and hope your eyeballs didn't pop. Until then, a 1972 VW Beetle would be faster. Even though the interior styling was dated, the amenities were nice. Power windows w/ Driver side auto up/down, power sun roof, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, etc., etc., etc. No, it wasn't posh luxury, but it was surprisingly well appointed. I fit 4 adults (3 average and my 6' 4" 240 lb. large frame) in the car relatively comfortably. The trunk was on the small side, but that's because the battery, differential fluid and windshield washer fluid reservoirs hung out back there. So no folding down of the rear seats for extra cargo space, which would sometimes be annoying. Ride quality ... my grandfather would have called it a "mechanized buckboard." You would feel every little wrinkle in the pavement. Often in your kidneys. Sometimes in your teeth for larger bumps/rocks, or holes more than 1/2 inch deep. However, if you want a car that will devour most of it's contemporaries in the twisties, you'll have to put up with a harsh ride. Let's face it, you don't buy a car like an Evo MR and expect to have it ride like a Rolls Royce. It just doesn't happen. Let's talk about the tires ... the stock Yokohama Advans were pretty good tires. Once they got broken in (took about 1000 miles for that), and once they warmed up. Took about 4 or 5 spirited miles on Texas roads in the summer to warm up. In the winter ... well. They're summer tires, so it wasn't surprising that they were kinda like hockey pucks in the winter. Also, after about a year and 14K miles, they needed replacing. They still had some functional tread on them, but were REALLY close to the end of their useful life. PROs: Wickedly fast once the boost comes on; it's glued to the road with unbelievable handling; the Recaro seats make sure you stay put; great visibility; almost telepathic handling; nice amenities in the MR; blindingly fast shifts with the TC-SST transmission; looks better than the STi (honestly, the STi is looking rather dull these days). CONs: Thirsty, thirsty, thirsty (forewarned is forearmed); stock tires take a while to warm up, but until they do, they're hockey pucks; Recaro seats are rough on hips, even for slender people; convoluted process to engage launch control on the MR. Overall, if you're looking for a car that is fun to drive, holds onto the road almost like it's using Velcro, but aren't looking for street drag racing, or you're not particularly concerned with MPG, see if you can get your hands on an Evo. Just bear in mind, after 2015 you'll only be able to get used models, and odds are, they were driven hard. You don't get one of these to putter around in it; you get one to DRIVE it. Just keep that in mind. So, why did I have the car for only a year? Because my brother traded his Fiesta ST (a fun, fast hot hatch!!!) for a Mustang GT ... which would do 0-60 in 4.5 seconds ... without the need for launch control. So, I got a Mustang, too ... yeah ... had to.
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
291 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
291 hp @ 6500 rpm
