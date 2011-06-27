Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII 4dr Sport Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,426
|$6,539
|$7,741
|Clean
|$3,964
|$5,866
|$6,933
|Average
|$3,040
|$4,520
|$5,318
|Rough
|$2,116
|$3,173
|$3,702
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution RS 4dr Sport Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,563
|$3,499
|$4,038
|Clean
|$2,296
|$3,139
|$3,617
|Average
|$1,761
|$2,419
|$2,774
|Rough
|$1,226
|$1,698
|$1,931