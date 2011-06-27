Vehicle overview

There's an expression that goes: "Speed costs money. How fast do you want to go?" However, there are always exceptions to a so-called rule, and the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a good example of one. Here is a compact sport sedan that can rip to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat and weave through the slalom cones at speeds approaching 70 mph. For a car with four doors, these are numbers typically associated with fancy European sedans costing a lot more than the $35 grand starting price of the Evo.

Based on the plebeian Lancer sedan, the Evolution is an entirely different animal. In addition to all the go-fast, rally-style goodies like the turbocharged engine, all-wheel-drive system, stiffer chassis, bigger brakes and sport-tuned suspension, the Evo also features the requisite styling tweaks you expect from a sport sedan, including a more aggressive front fascia, flared fenders, hood scoop/air extractors and a rear spoiler.

One of the Evolution's remarkable attributes is its available automated dual-clutch manual transmission. Working the shift paddles on the steering wheel, you can get involved and rip off super-quick shifts. For those times when the grind of stop-and-go traffic has you in a less feisty mood, you can choose to keep the transmission in automatic mode. There's no denying this is about as good as it gets for a gearbox, and indeed the BMW M3 shares this same transmission with the Mitsubishi (the Evo actually had it first). The Evo's standard all-wheel-drive system operates in a similarly transparent yet proactive manner, seamlessly apportioning power to the wheels where it can be best used.

In certain areas, though, the Evo isn't as impressive. Although the interior boasts a pair of Recaro buckets, the rest of the cabin is as humdrum as that of a standard Lancer. And the lack of a telescoping adjustment for the steering wheel means that some drivers may have trouble getting completely comfortable behind the wheel. Speaking of comfort, some may find this high-performance machine a bit too stiff-riding for their tastes, as it's more like a sports car than a sport sedan.

Even so, the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is still pretty much the only game in town if this kind of four-door performance appeals to you. Normally you could also consider the Evo's longtime rival, the Subaru Impreza WRX STI, but it's currently being redesigned and details on the upcoming model haven't yet been revealed.

If four doors aren't a must, another contender is the 2013 Ford Mustang GT. It's got plenty of power thanks to its burly V8 engine, although its handling certainly isn't as sharp as the Mitsubishi's. Other choices could include the 2013 BMW 135i and even the 2013 Nissan 370Z with its two-seat layout. Overall, though, the Lancer Evo continues to provide driving enthusiasts with excellent bang for the buck.