  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  4. Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent steering and handling
  • potent turbocharged engine
  • long features list
  • available automated-clutch manual transmission.
  • Tilt-only steering wheel
  • driver seat doesn't adjust for height
  • interior materials don't match the Evo's lofty price
  • tiny trunk
  • stiff-legged ride.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$15,753 - $21,153
Used Lancer Evolution for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Possessing aggressive styling and track-tuned performance, the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a keen choice for driving enthusiasts on a budget.

Vehicle overview

There's an expression that goes: "Speed costs money. How fast do you want to go?" However, there are always exceptions to a so-called rule, and the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a good example of one. Here is a compact sport sedan that can rip to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat and weave through the slalom cones at speeds approaching 70 mph. For a car with four doors, these are numbers typically associated with fancy European sedans costing a lot more than the $35 grand starting price of the Evo.

Based on the plebeian Lancer sedan, the Evolution is an entirely different animal. In addition to all the go-fast, rally-style goodies like the turbocharged engine, all-wheel-drive system, stiffer chassis, bigger brakes and sport-tuned suspension, the Evo also features the requisite styling tweaks you expect from a sport sedan, including a more aggressive front fascia, flared fenders, hood scoop/air extractors and a rear spoiler.

One of the Evolution's remarkable attributes is its available automated dual-clutch manual transmission. Working the shift paddles on the steering wheel, you can get involved and rip off super-quick shifts. For those times when the grind of stop-and-go traffic has you in a less feisty mood, you can choose to keep the transmission in automatic mode. There's no denying this is about as good as it gets for a gearbox, and indeed the BMW M3 shares this same transmission with the Mitsubishi (the Evo actually had it first). The Evo's standard all-wheel-drive system operates in a similarly transparent yet proactive manner, seamlessly apportioning power to the wheels where it can be best used.

In certain areas, though, the Evo isn't as impressive. Although the interior boasts a pair of Recaro buckets, the rest of the cabin is as humdrum as that of a standard Lancer. And the lack of a telescoping adjustment for the steering wheel means that some drivers may have trouble getting completely comfortable behind the wheel. Speaking of comfort, some may find this high-performance machine a bit too stiff-riding for their tastes, as it's more like a sports car than a sport sedan.

Even so, the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is still pretty much the only game in town if this kind of four-door performance appeals to you. Normally you could also consider the Evo's longtime rival, the Subaru Impreza WRX STI, but it's currently being redesigned and details on the upcoming model haven't yet been revealed.

If four doors aren't a must, another contender is the 2013 Ford Mustang GT. It's got plenty of power thanks to its burly V8 engine, although its handling certainly isn't as sharp as the Mitsubishi's. Other choices could include the 2013 BMW 135i and even the 2013 Nissan 370Z with its two-seat layout. Overall, though, the Lancer Evo continues to provide driving enthusiasts with excellent bang for the buck.

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution models

The 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a high-performance compact sedan available in GSR and MR trim levels that correspond to the transmission choices. The GSR receives the five-speed manual, while the MR gets the automated manual "Sportronic" transmission with shift paddles.

Standard equipment on the GSR includes 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a large rear spoiler, full power accessories, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, Recaro sport bucket seats, Mitsubishi's Fuse voice-activated electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The MR is similar but has BBS alloy wheels, a smaller rear lip spoiler, xenon headlamps and softer suspension calibrations.

Optional on the GSR is the Sight and Sound package, which adds xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry and a Rockford Fosgate sound system with 10-inch subwoofer, satellite radio and an in-dash six-CD changer. For added luxury there's the Sunroof and Leather package that adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, added sound insulation and an upgraded center console with covered bins. An Exterior package adds an aero body kit that includes side skirts and an even larger rear spoiler.

Available on the MR trim is the Premium package, which includes the Rockford Fosgate audio system, chrome exterior trim, leather and faux-suede upholstery, keyless ignition/entry and the upgraded center console. A Touring package is also available that adds the sunroof, heated mirrors, automatic headlights and wipers, full leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and added sound insulation.

Either trim level can also be had with a navigation system.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution sees no changes.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Lancer Evolution is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pumps out 291 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. The GSR comes only with a five-speed manual transmission, while the MR is equipped with Mitsubishi's excellent six-speed automated manual transmission with shift paddles on the steering column. Power is sent to all four wheels through an advanced all-wheel-drive system.

Acceleration for either Evo is impressive. In Edmunds performance testing, a GSR required only 4.9 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph, while the MR did it in 5 flat. Fuel economy stands at an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the GSR and 17/22/19 for the MR.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution include antilock brakes, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag, stability and traction control and a variety of advanced handling technologies.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Lancer Evolution came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 113 feet. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the regular Lancer a top score of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a sports car in compact sedan clothing. The advanced all-wheel-drive system works transparently to give the car very impressive handling and traction abilities. Spirited drivers will also appreciate the Evo's ultra-responsive steering and ample amount of road feedback.

For daily commutes, the Evo is less inspiring, mostly because the ride quality is rather stiff. That goes for the MR models as well, though their Bilstein dampers give them a touch more ride compliance. The excellent automated dual-clutch manual transmission makes the MR trim the clear choice for those who plan to commute in their Evo. Regardless of which version you choose, you'll have an immensely fun car with performance that's nearly impossible to beat for the price.

Interior

The Evo's interior is tame compared to its aggressive exterior styling. Recaro sport bucket seats, aluminum covers for the pedals, fancier gauges and a different steering wheel are the only significant things that differentiate the spicy Evo from the commonplace Lancer. Those Recaros are highly supportive and comfortable, but the driver seat's lack of a height adjustment and the steering wheel's tilt-only column make finding an ideal driving position difficult for many drivers, not just tall ones.

Most of the interior materials are the same as those on the regular Lancer, which is to say that they're below average for an economy car and downright disappointing for a vehicle costing about $35,000. Soft-touch door panels are at least standard on the Evo, whereas they're optional on the Lancer.

The Evo's utility is actually less than the regular Lancer's, as the rear seats don't fold down and the battery and washer fluid reservoir have been relocated to the trunk for better weight distribution. Total trunk space is just 7 cubic feet as a result, which is on par with tiny roadsters. Adding the optional stereo upgrade with its massive trunk-mounted subwoofer reduces that capacity even further.

On the plus side, most controls are within easy reach and simple in operation, and the standard Fuse voice activation system makes some audio and navigation functions a hands-free affair.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
291 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
291 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution features & specs
More about the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Overview

The Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is offered in the following submodels: Lancer Evolution Sedan. Available styles include GSR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and MR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.

Can't find a used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,099.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,098.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,690.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,313.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution lease specials

Related Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles