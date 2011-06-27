2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Review
Pros & Cons
- One of the best-handling sedans available at any price, razor-sharp steering, ample turbocharged power, sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, stripped-down RS model offers serious bang for the buck.
- Spartan interior, unforgiving highway ride, not much in the way of upscale amenities, no side airbags.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,291 - $4,554
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Evo has established itself as one of the most thrilling sedans on the market this side of an M5. If you're willing to sacrifice a little ride quality and interior ambience for all-out performance, the Evo is hard to beat.
2005 Highlights
A new MR edition debuts that features a six-speed manual transmission, BBS one-piece forged alloy wheels, Bilstein shocks and an aluminum roof for a lower center of gravity. The all-wheel-drive system for all Evos now includes a front helical limited-slip differential and electronic active center differential (ACD). All models get a power boost of 5 horsepower and 13 pound-feet of torque. A larger cupholder is new this year, and all models get aluminum side-impact bars (to save weight). The standard Evo loses its HID headlamps (now optional), and all Evos lose the intercooler water spray feature (due to packaging for the ACD). The MR and RS get an aluminum roof panel, and the RS also gets thinner sheet metal in the deck lid (again, to save weight). Inside, all models get a revised meter cluster to include the ACD display.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jerry Smith,06/03/2006
Overall the car is a excellent buy. I have no problems with the car. It has outstanding handeling in all weather and traffic conditions that are present in the Houston area. This is not a young person's car, it requires concentration and skill, when you make demands from the car it responds instantly. It takes some getting use to at first, then traffic or open road driving is no problem. I am considering buying my wife a Evo 10 as soon as they hit the dealers.
Tim,03/15/2006
This is the ultimate car. It is VERY fast, and handles like you're bolted to the road. The seats hold you tight when taking the corners, and the Infinity stereo in it is phenominal for a factory system (optional Sun, Sound and Leather package - highly recommended). However, it also has mounting brackets for my son's car seat, and the trunk is big enough so I can easily fit a few sets of golf clubs. We have nasty winters, but with the AWD and a set of Blizzaks, this is the best winter car I've ever had (better than my wife's 4WD SUV). Considering the performance the gas milage is outstanding. I was looking for a daily driver that had everything, and this is it.
Timmy,11/30/2008
I've had my Evo VIII for 3 years now, and it's an awesome car. Great power, handling, and braking. The Recaro seats are awesome; plenty of room/trunk space. The AWD is wonderful - especially for winter driving (but you need snow tires). Downside is, everything about this car is expensive. Premium gas only, and unless you drive like an old man, you'll rarely get more than maybe 20- 21 mpg. Takes only synthetic motor oil. OEM Brembo brake pads cost over $300 per side, and keep up with pads because replacing rotors will cost you over a grand per side. OEM tires last about 10K miles, and cost over $300 per tire. That's just the wearables - replacing components costs more.
Ozzman,10/11/2005
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution RS model is for those strong enough to handle it. Ok, that might be a little dramatic, but when you're behind the wheel of this beast you feel as though nothing else can compare. Your freeway cockiness sky-rockets as you start to toy with Mustang GT's, GTO's, Camaro's, or any others who "claim" to have power. Timid youths soon become aggresive bullies of the road. And then, then you add your air intake, downpipe, turbo manifold, exhaust, boost controller, and fuel injectors. Now, this is when modesty sets in. Modesty because you no longer feel like anything else compares, you now know that nothing else compares. With $2,000 you'll be eating Cobra's and Corvette's for breakfast.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
276 hp @ 6500 rpm
