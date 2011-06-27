Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Consumer Reviews
Gone in 4.4 Seconds
The Lancer Evo RS is a practical four-door sedan. It is not a boring four-door sedan. I wasn't expecting boredom, but I am continually amazed at how much fun the RS is to drive. If I pick the right gear, response is great. Its handling is beyond belief, especially on wet roads. I replaced the Yoko Advans with Eagle F1 GS-D3's at 22,000 miles. Turn-in isn't quite as sharp, but the Evo is now a little less frantic and somewhat more relaxed, with outstanding handling. The RS did not have a radio. I installed an Alpine CD player and rear speakers only. I've owned a series of MR 2's, a 1LE Z28 and an LT4 Corvette. They were all great cars, but the Evo is a step above.
Lemon car
First thing clutch was slipping when I boughted ,Idle keep shut off vehicle motor,rear carbon fiber wings bubble and clear coat chip off,vehicle pulsation when braking and 4 wheels brake calipers leaks brake fluid on red paint calipers, driver seat bottom pad fadding and foam torn,center panel shifter cover fadding, As of until now 10/17/2004 Mitsubishi have not done anything as of replace front brake rotors only and not willing to replace front brake pads since complaint as of April ,2004 Everytime I'm come to Dealer or call the Dealer ask about parts has order yet,they keep giving me run around talk ,I'm think soon that I should call Bob Butter W. of State Florida Attorney .
Incredible performance under $30k
The Evolution competes with vehicles twice its price w/ regard to performance. Specifically, the car's steering feel is unmatched; the vehicle responds immediately to every steering input. Also, grip with the stock Advan tires is exceptional.
Fun to drive and great deal
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is great car in all aspects. It's a quick car with a great suspension. It's a great car for the track. It's lots of fun to drive on the highway, canyon, or the track. It is not the greatest every day car and the exterior looks make everyone think your on your way to see the next "Fast and Furious" movie. The interior is basic and simple, but great for the track. Its suspension does a great job in the canyons and tracks, but provides a VERY bumpy ride on anything but smooth and new road. Its steering is quick, which is great for salom or the track but on the highway can get you into some trouble. If you're not paying attention, you can end up in the next lane. Its acceleration is very quick and you hit top speed of 149 in less than a minute, at the track of course.
Amazing
I have become addicted to this car. This is the actual "Driving Machine". It is a true pleasure to drive. This car has great straight line acceleration and exceptional cornering abilities on wet or dry pavement. It is a true all season vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Lancer Evolution
Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage