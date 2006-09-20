Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 51,757 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,990
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Please note, no appointments or test drives available without proof of funds or pre-approved financing - if you are looking to finance keep in mind it's probably will require 20K+ down in order to finance * EVO9 - that's all there is to say! * Yes, we are probably asking a bit too much, but this is a car from our personal collection - and it's in MINT condition! We will only let it go if it goes for the amount we are looking for! Please understand - it is extremely difficult to find EVO9 with low miles these days! * Please note, this car is not CALIFORNIA STREET / SMOG LEGAL - we are selling this EVO with title only - no California registration, but it comes with all the parts needed to put it back to smog complaint state! But for not it's modified for off-highway use only - technically a race car! * 5 Speed! * Nicely modded * JDM Giken Fujitsubo cat-back exhaust + 3.5 inch downpipe + ported O2 housing + Testpipe (also comes with stock cat + downpipe + o2 housing ) * JDM rear bumper w/ JDM crash-beam * HKS Cold air intake system * HKS SSQV recirculating BOV * TurboSmart wastegate actuator w/ 18 psi spring * GrimmSpeed 3 port EBC * FIC 1200cc High-Z injectors * Walbro 255 fuel pump * ETS lower intercooler piping * Eibach lowering springs * Brand new Falken tires all the way around! * DBA slotted rotors * Carbotech racing brake pads * Goodridge G-Stop Stainless Steel brake lines * Upgraded SONY XAV-AX8000 9" touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Google Drive * Clear title * Carfax certified * Please note, an accident was reported to Carfax back in 2007 - per our inspection - left fender was replaced as well as the trunk! Third party inspections are welcome! APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AH86C16U046384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,145 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,000
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Silver 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX ABS brakes, Alcantara Leather Seat Trim w/Red Stitching, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AH86C06U057666
Stock: 057666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 130,005 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AH86CX6U027574
Stock: J027574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,210 milesFrame damage, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2005 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! TURBO!! PLENTY OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE UPGRADES!! FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK AND BLUE LEATHER/CLOTH INTERIOR!! RECARO SEATS!! INCREDIBLE LOOKING FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS FINISHED IN A GLOSS BLACK PAINT!! TOYO TIRES!! AFTERMARKET PIONEER HEAD UNIT!! LEATHER-WRAPPED MOMO STEERING WHEEL!! PRO SPORT BOOST GAUGE!! AEM AIR/FUEL AND OIL PRESSURE GAUGES!! ICE COLD A/C!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! AUX!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 2.0L TURBO I4 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 2.0L TURBO I4 F DOHC - ALL WHEEL DRIVE WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS - TOYO TIRES BLACK AND BLUE LEATHER/VLOTH INTERIOR - RECARO SEATS - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - ICE COLD A/C - LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AFTERMARKET PIONEER HEAD UNIT - POWER WINDOWS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AH86DX5U050098
Stock: CM6768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 101,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - ** PLEASE READ THIS WHOLE DESCRIPTION, IT TELLS YOU **EVERYTHING** WE KNOW ** IF ITS ON OUR WEBSITE, ITS AVAILABLE ** *** THE CAR HAS AN AFTERMARKET CAT CONVERTER ON IT, THUS IT IS NOT CA SMOG LEGAL *** WE ARE SOURCING A REPLACEMENT CAT, BUT FOR NOW, THIS VEHICLE IS FOR OUT OF STATE OR CASH/TITLE ONLY CA BUYERS *** - This is not all used and abused. Its a NICELY MODDED, NICELY KEPT, well loved EVO. Its has not been owned by someone who beat it up nor did bad upgrades. - It APPEARS to have the following mods: Carb legal Injen full intake. Perrin high flow cat. Some kind of USB connector to the ECU. Some kind of 3" catback. Some kind of lowering springs. AEM Boost and AFR Gauges. THAT IS ALL WE CAN SEE! - Drives SUPER WELL. We are driving it weekly! Miles will go up slightly. - Michelin tires in excellent shape. Factory Brembos w/ plenty of life left - Both original keys and owners manuals - Sight/Sound/Spoiler package. Xenons and Smart keys and RF sound system! - We are having the hood and rear bumper repainted, they have some clear coat peeling. That will be done by 8/2/2020 - Overall, it isnt flawless, but its the cheapest EVO X and its not beat up/ruined. Buy it! :) - ADD ~11% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AW86V48U050410
Stock: MH7242571M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,121 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,892
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, TURBOCHARGED, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Knee airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Speed control, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AW86V98U043338
Stock: 043338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 105,434 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,962
Perry Ford of National City - National City / California
AWD. Clean CARFAX. AWD Black Evolution GSREvery pre-owned vehicle comes with a Perry Promise of one month 2,000 mile powertrain warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AW86V98U050290
Stock: 700154A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 123,239 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Bluetooth -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AW56V68U051282
Stock: S10245P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 112,097 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,933
Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 84 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demo's and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicle, our staff will be happy to research for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! * actual APR and loan terms depend on many factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details. All pricing includes all cash incentives; tax, title and license is additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV7AU004627
Stock: 190647A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,127 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,999
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
LOW MILES, -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mitsubishi Lancer is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV8BU046033
Stock: S10246P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 46,786 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,000
Beaver Toyota of Cumming - Cumming / Georgia
***TWIN CLUTCH AUTOMATIC***HARD TO FIND REPEAT HARD TO FIND CALL OR CLICK NOW***BOLT ON'S NOTHING CRAZY***THIS WRAP WAS DONE RT BIG $$$***IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND LANCER EVO MR WITH THE GOODIES***THE BEAVER WAY WILL SAVE YOU TIME AND MONEY***LIKE ALWAYS NOT BECAUSE OF CORONA WE CAN COMPLETE DEAL FROM YOUR HOME OR OFFICE BUT YOULL WANT TO SEE OUR STATE OF THE ART FACILITY NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED TO ENSURE YOUR TOTAL SATISFACTION***MARKET BASED PRICING WHERE WE PRICE TO SELL NOT DISCOUNT BUT NEVER LOSE A DEAL OVER $VALUE$***WERE FAMILY OWNED AND OUR VALUES SHINE THOUGH***WE DO IT THE RIGHT WAY NO GAMES***WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU SOON***Clean CARFAX. Blue 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR AWD 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled WHY BUY FROM BEAVER TOYOTA OF CUMMING? At Beaver Toyota of Cumming, we're here to WOW ya! Our staff is 100% dedicated to customer satisfaction and we understand that you need clear, transparent information throughout the car buying process. We feature an exclusive 30-DAY USED CAR EXCHANGE POLICY. Don't like it? Just bring it back for one you love. WOW PRICE! With our live market pricing philosophy, we offer the right cars at the right price, and the transparency to back it up!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV7BU044269
Stock: T044269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 97,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,997
Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Las Vegas / Nevada
Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge is pleased to offer this 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR for purchase, this vehicle is well equipped with many features including. AWD. AWD 6-Speed Automatic Twin Clutch with Sportronic 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Thanks for checking out this great vehicle. When looking to buy pre-owned, why not buy from the #1 Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealer in Nevada? Give us a call or come by today to see our huge inventory selection and let our great team assist you in locating your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FVXBU044539
Stock: PW25634C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,536 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV7BU029688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,777
Garry's Auto Sales - Dunbar / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV2BU044910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,953 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,500$445 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Phantom Black Pearl 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR **$23,175 NADA VALUE**, **AWD**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **TOURING PACKAGE**, **LED ILLUMINATION PACKAGE**, **LEATHER RECARO SEATS**, **18" BBS WHEELS**, **BREMBO BRAKES**, **BILSTEIN SHOCKS**, **ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO**, **SPORT/S SPORT**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **RAIN SENSING WIPERS**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **SPOILER**, **ETS INTAKE & INTERCOOLER**, **FAST KEY ENTRY SYSTEM**, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO**, **SUBWOOFER**, 18" x 8.5" BBS Forged Alloy Wheels, Accessory Rear Park Assist Sensors, Air Conditioning, Aluminum/Leather SST Shift Knob, Auto On/Off Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Fender & Hood Vents, Center Console Upgrade, Chrome Beltline Molding, Chrome Grille Surround, FAST Key Entry System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Side Mirrors, Interior Lamps, Interior Package (MR), LED Illumination Package, Power Glass Sunroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/6CD/MP3 In-Dash Audio Head Unit, Rain Sensing Wipers, RECARO Leather Seating Surfaces, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate Punch Premium Sound System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Sound Dampening Enhancement, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Touring Package, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV2CU029762
Stock: 029762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 88,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,999
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Just traded by our General Sales Manager. This car is loaded and like new. Full list of professionally-installed bolt-on modifications available (nothing internal), over 400hp at the wheels Transmission replaced with a brand new one a few months ago. Automatic. Leather, moonroof and more. This is a real nice one. Did you know, the automatics are faster then the manuals in this model?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FVXCU029119
Stock: W95626A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 62,801 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION***WILL NOT PASS EMISSIONS - HIGH PERFORMANCE VEHICLE - SELLING VEHICLE AS IS***Clean TitleGreenLight InspectedFull Mechanical Inspection Listed Below:2.0L DOHC MIVEC intercooled turbocharged I4AWD17-236 Speed AutomaticWe strive to get the car you want at the PRICE you need! We accept trades and offer the same full line of services you would expect from any reputable dealership.We are open Monday - Saturday from 10:00am - 7:00pm, closed Sunday. Free CARFAX and Green Light Auto Inspection Reports available on any car! Come in TODAY or please call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations:LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comGreen Light Auto Inspections: www.greenlightautoinspections.com*PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV2CU008474
Stock: M5803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2019
- 47,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,900
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
New Arrival! AWD, Low miles for a 2012! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GSR, has a great Rally Red Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV4CU032292
Stock: S10253A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- 5(74%)
- 4(26%)
