Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

63 listings
Lancer Evolution Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX in Gray
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

    51,757 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,990

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX in Silver
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

    107,145 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,000

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX in Black
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

    130,005 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII in White
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII

    131,210 miles
    Frame damage, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,997

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    101,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,490

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    87,121 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,892

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    105,434 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,962

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    123,239 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    112,097 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,933

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    24,127 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Gray
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    46,786 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    97,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,997

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    76,536 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    83,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,777

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    97,953 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,500

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    88,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    62,801 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Red
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    47,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  Home
  Mitsubishi
  Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Overall Consumer Rating
4.746 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (26%)
Nothing Better in Its Class...
Amy'sMR,09/20/2006
This is my third Evolution. I have test driven several Subaru STi's, but I keep coming back to the EVO. After smoking a Honda S2000 on the test drive...I fell in love with the MR. Honda drivers will not like the transmission, but red line racers will love every ounce of it. I bought this car for one reason and one reason only...PERFORMANCE! I have a loaded 2006 BMW 325xi for long drives. Everything else is my MR. Even my wife loves the car. Its gas mileage is awesome, considering the performance output. If you love performance...do yourself a favor and take a test drive before they are all sold.
Report abuse
