Vehicle overview

The 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is one of those rare cars that inspires fanaticism so fierce, its loyalists would rather drink used motor oil than drive the chief rival -- in this case, the equally stupendous Subaru WRX STI. Like its nemesis, Mitsubishi's iconic, rally-inspired road burner is based on a compact economy car. As an ultra-high-performance version of the Lancer, the Evolution starts with that sedan's basic architecture and adds a potent turbocharged engine, a highly sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and extensive upgrades to improve handling and braking.

This year, all Evos receive new black-accented taillights, larger side-sill extensions, a shorter radio antenna, a new color multifunction display, a leather-wrapped parking brake handle, covered cupholders and standard-across-the-line Bluetooth. Bigger news is the debut of the MR Touring trim level, which slots in at the top of the Evo line. With "Mr. T," a more covert lip spoiler replaces the big deck lid wing, and high-buck features (such as leather seating and additional sound insulation) have been added to make this Evo a bit more appealing for those who have a need for luxury as well as speed.

The other two trims stay the course, meaning the hard-core GSR still comes only with a five-speed manual transmission and an aggressive sport-tuned suspension, while the uplevel MR continues to offer more sophisticated Bilstein dampers and comes only with Mitsubishi's responsive automated-clutch manual gearbox (which can also operate as a traditional automatic.) The latter is among the best transmissions of its type available, as it changes gears in an eye-blink whether you're flicking the paddles while driving at 10/10ths on a racetrack or just leaving in it "D" as you deal with the cut-and-thrust of city traffic.

Like its predecessors, the 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution sends its considerable thrust to all four wheels. But thanks to what's dubbed Super All-Wheel Control, the Evo feels more like a well-balanced rear-drive car. That system incorporates an active center differential that works in concert with Active Yaw Control (which constantly analyzes various vehicle dynamic factors) to maximize grip and balance.

All that engineering magic means the Evo can jump to 60 mph in about 5 seconds flat and pull nearly 1 g (0.99 to be exact) in lateral acceleration, which is supercar territory. Throw in sublimely responsive steering and the Evo becomes one of the best-performing cars at any price.

With an MSRP starting at about $34,000, the Evo's pricing is similar to sports cars/coupes such as the Nissan 370Z and upscale versions of the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang. But its true rival is the aforementioned Subaru. The STI offers a slightly nicer interior and the versatility of a hatchback body style, but it's not quite as dialed in on twisting back roads. Our staff agrees that the Evolution is not only better-looking than the oddball STI, but also the winner when it comes to the all-important fun-to-drive factor.