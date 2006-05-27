Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me
63 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 131,210 milesFrame damage, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,997
- 51,757 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,990
- 107,145 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,000
- 130,005 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999
- 101,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,490
- 87,121 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,892
- 105,434 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,962
- 123,239 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988
- 112,097 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,933
- 24,127 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,999
- 46,786 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,000
- 97,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,997
- 76,536 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998
- 83,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,777
- 97,953 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,500$445 Below Market
- 88,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
- 62,801 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995
- 47,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Write a reviewSee all 121 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8121 Reviews
Report abuse
BigTim,05/27/2006
I have owned NUMEROUS cars, a'96 BMW M3, a '94 Mazda RX7, a Mini Cooper S, a Volvo 850R, an Audi S4, all of which were extensively modified... This car is by far the most honed instrument that I have ever owned. The only car which was even close to as fun was the Mini. This car is a beast in every way, I am Currently running over 400 hp, have had numerous encounters with the drag strip, and 35,000 miles on the still strong stock clutch. I have had some auto-X and the brakes are still strong and have lots of life left. I ask a lot from my cars and this has been one of the best, most reliable, and wicked cars I have ever owned. It is not for every one, just a select few who put driving above all else.
Related Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Katy TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Salem OR
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Fremont CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Minneapolis MN
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Austin TX
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Syracuse NY
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Providence RI
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer San Diego CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Anaheim CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2015 Bronx NY
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2015 Mesa AZ
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2011 Fontana CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h