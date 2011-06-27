Vehicle overview

There are a handful of new cars today that can deliver driving excitement without breaking the bank. The 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution can certainly be counted among the cheap thrills group, and it also manages to distinguish itself from the rest of the pack.

Though based on the regular Mitsubishi Lancer sedan, the Evolution is a performance car, thanks to its turbocharged engine, all-wheel-drive system, stiffer chassis, bigger brakes, a sport-tuned suspension and sporty body cladding. After all is said and done, the Evo sprints to 60 mph in about 5 seconds and weaves through the slalom at speeds approaching 70 mph, numbers that are about as good as you'll find for something costing $35,000.

One of the Evolution's best attributes is its available dual-clutch automated manual gearbox, which allows the control of a manual transmission with the convenience of an automatic. Using the steering-column-mounted paddles, you can rip off super-quick shifts for maximum performance or you can simply keep it in automatic mode when battling traffic. In either case, this transmission is simply one of the best on the market. The same goes for the all-wheel-drive system that channels power to individual wheels as needed, and it all happens with little or no sign of intervention.

This excellence is tempered by a few drawbacks. For one, the Evo's interior doesn't stray far from the economical regular Lancer, which actually has one of the more downmarket cabins in its class. Newly padded door panels for this year certainly help in this matter, but the cabin is still a disappointment for the price. Also, the steering column does not telescope, which could pose comfort issues for taller drivers. Finally, the suspension tuning is pretty stiff, even for this class of car.

Among the 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution's competition, the Subaru Impreza WRX STI will always be the Evo's archrival for all-wheel-drive supremacy, but it now falls far short of the Evo in most areas. Therefore, we think a stronger contender is the Ford Mustang GT and its burly V8 engine, though its handling certainly isn't as sharp as the Mitsubishi's. Other choices could include the BMW 135i and even the Nissan 370Z with its two-seat layout. Overall, though, the Lancer Evo continues to provide excellent bang for the buck for driving enthusiasts.