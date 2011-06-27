Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,386
|$4,415
|$5,155
|Clean
|$3,145
|$4,104
|$4,788
|Average
|$2,662
|$3,483
|$4,054
|Rough
|$2,179
|$2,862
|$3,320
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,762
|$4,892
|$5,705
|Clean
|$3,494
|$4,548
|$5,299
|Average
|$2,957
|$3,859
|$4,487
|Rough
|$2,421
|$3,171
|$3,674