Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,160
|$4,222
|$4,851
|Clean
|$2,903
|$3,881
|$4,445
|Average
|$2,389
|$3,199
|$3,635
|Rough
|$1,876
|$2,517
|$2,824
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,796
|$3,834
|$4,445
|Clean
|$2,569
|$3,524
|$4,074
|Average
|$2,115
|$2,905
|$3,331
|Rough
|$1,660
|$2,286
|$2,588
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,146
|$4,254
|$4,909
|Clean
|$2,891
|$3,910
|$4,499
|Average
|$2,379
|$3,223
|$3,678
|Rough
|$1,868
|$2,536
|$2,858
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE-V6 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,752
|$4,985
|$5,717
|Clean
|$3,447
|$4,582
|$5,240
|Average
|$2,838
|$3,777
|$4,284
|Rough
|$2,228
|$2,972
|$3,329
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE-V6 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,505
|$4,778
|$5,530
|Clean
|$3,220
|$4,393
|$5,068
|Average
|$2,651
|$3,621
|$4,144
|Rough
|$2,081
|$2,849
|$3,220
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,025
|$4,051
|$4,659
|Clean
|$2,779
|$3,724
|$4,270
|Average
|$2,288
|$3,069
|$3,491
|Rough
|$1,796
|$2,415
|$2,713
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,658
|$3,662
|$4,254
|Clean
|$2,442
|$3,366
|$3,898
|Average
|$2,010
|$2,775
|$3,187
|Rough
|$1,578
|$2,183
|$2,477
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,068
|$4,103
|$4,716
|Clean
|$2,819
|$3,771
|$4,322
|Average
|$2,321
|$3,109
|$3,534
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,446
|$2,746