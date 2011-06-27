  1. Home
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,160$4,222$4,851
Clean$2,903$3,881$4,445
Average$2,389$3,199$3,635
Rough$1,876$2,517$2,824
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,796$3,834$4,445
Clean$2,569$3,524$4,074
Average$2,115$2,905$3,331
Rough$1,660$2,286$2,588
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,146$4,254$4,909
Clean$2,891$3,910$4,499
Average$2,379$3,223$3,678
Rough$1,868$2,536$2,858
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE-V6 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,752$4,985$5,717
Clean$3,447$4,582$5,240
Average$2,838$3,777$4,284
Rough$2,228$2,972$3,329
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE-V6 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,505$4,778$5,530
Clean$3,220$4,393$5,068
Average$2,651$3,621$4,144
Rough$2,081$2,849$3,220
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,025$4,051$4,659
Clean$2,779$3,724$4,270
Average$2,288$3,069$3,491
Rough$1,796$2,415$2,713
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,658$3,662$4,254
Clean$2,442$3,366$3,898
Average$2,010$2,775$3,187
Rough$1,578$2,183$2,477
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,068$4,103$4,716
Clean$2,819$3,771$4,322
Average$2,321$3,109$3,534
Rough$1,822$2,446$2,746
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,442 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,366 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Eclipse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,442 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,366 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,442 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,366 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse ranges from $1,578 to $4,254, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.