Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews
Perfect Sports Car for the Money
Great little car. No complaints. The interior is a lot nicer than the last three Chevys I owned. Limited view when looking over your shoulder, but not a big problem. After all, this is a sports car. Seems to be easy to get in and out of. Well laid out dash and controls. VERY comfortable seating.
Eclipse Design Saved My Teen Driver
My daughter was in a horrible accident yesterday in her 2008 Eclipse. I bought the car for the safety rating and airbags. She and her passenger flipped end over end 3 times before coming to a rest 50 ft from the highway on the roof of the vehicle. They were going 75 (the speed limit on this hwy). They both walked away with minor scratches. THANK YOU Mitsubishi for your excellent car - it saved my kid's life.
We Love It But There Are Problems
This car reminds me in some ways of the pony cars of yesteryear. It's heavy, wide and long and low to the ground. But of course it's way better. The 6 cyl is more responsive than most of the old 8s. The car handles far more sweetly and the inside is quiet. Even though the ride is tight, its not too hard. And all around mpg is always over 20. There are problems though. During fairly hard cornering on right turns there is a noise from the left side that sounds like a blown cv joint. Slowing down at highway speeds produces some serious vibration especially in the steering wheel.Interior fit and finish is awful.
22, second car ever, it was made for me!!
Mitsubishi Eclipse’ were way ahead of their time. The most underrated car I know. No complaints. Simple and perfect. Comfortable. Hatchback, sunroof, premium sound system, firm steering and control. Heavy, durable. I feel so elegant and futuristic in this 11 year old car. I don’t know how the world missed out on this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mitsi B
Love the car. Have had lots of sporty vehicles in the past 20+ years and really enjoy my SE. So far I have 20k miles on my 2008 and have not had any problems. Insurance is very reasonable, gas mileage is great (30 mpg), and I don't see many on the road so I get lots of looks!
