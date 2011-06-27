Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

Perfect Sports Car for the Money INDIANA , 10/14/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great little car. No complaints. The interior is a lot nicer than the last three Chevys I owned. Limited view when looking over your shoulder, but not a big problem. After all, this is a sports car. Seems to be easy to get in and out of. Well laid out dash and controls. VERY comfortable seating. Report Abuse

Eclipse Design Saved My Teen Driver Eppie , 02/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My daughter was in a horrible accident yesterday in her 2008 Eclipse. I bought the car for the safety rating and airbags. She and her passenger flipped end over end 3 times before coming to a rest 50 ft from the highway on the roof of the vehicle. They were going 75 (the speed limit on this hwy). They both walked away with minor scratches. THANK YOU Mitsubishi for your excellent car - it saved my kid's life. Report Abuse

We Love It But There Are Problems argentum , 09/08/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car reminds me in some ways of the pony cars of yesteryear. It's heavy, wide and long and low to the ground. But of course it's way better. The 6 cyl is more responsive than most of the old 8s. The car handles far more sweetly and the inside is quiet. Even though the ride is tight, its not too hard. And all around mpg is always over 20. There are problems though. During fairly hard cornering on right turns there is a noise from the left side that sounds like a blown cv joint. Slowing down at highway speeds produces some serious vibration especially in the steering wheel.Interior fit and finish is awful. Report Abuse

22, second car ever, it was made for me!! Seira , 04/25/2019 GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Mitsubishi Eclipse’ were way ahead of their time. The most underrated car I know. No complaints. Simple and perfect. Comfortable. Hatchback, sunroof, premium sound system, firm steering and control. Heavy, durable. I feel so elegant and futuristic in this 11 year old car. I don’t know how the world missed out on this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse