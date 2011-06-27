Skip to main content
2023 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper Classic Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Hardtop 4 Door
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG31 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG31 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/429.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Horsepower134 hp @ 4,500 rpm
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1,480 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves12
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity838 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room51.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,846 lbs.
EPA interior volume96.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,781 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height56.1 in.
Length158.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity40.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload838 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors75.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.0 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Pepper White
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black II
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
175/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

