Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume109.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Silver Birch Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic/Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
