Estimated values
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,381
|$5,934
|$7,324
|Clean
|$3,042
|$5,348
|$6,600
|Average
|$2,363
|$4,177
|$5,154
|Rough
|$1,685
|$3,006
|$3,707
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,382
|$3,384
|$3,934
|Clean
|$2,143
|$3,050
|$3,545
|Average
|$1,665
|$2,382
|$2,768
|Rough
|$1,187
|$1,714
|$1,991
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,126
|$3,094
|$3,624
|Clean
|$1,913
|$2,789
|$3,266
|Average
|$1,486
|$2,178
|$2,550
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,567
|$1,834
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LSE 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,531
|$3,706
|$4,350
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,341
|$3,921
|Average
|$1,769
|$2,609
|$3,062
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,877
|$2,202
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,436
|$3,530
|$4,132
|Clean
|$2,191
|$3,182
|$3,724
|Average
|$1,703
|$2,485
|$2,907
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,788
|$2,091