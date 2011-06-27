Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews
Probably good for another 200,000 miles
What more could I ask for? I don't want all the techno crap and I don't want to bump my elbow every other minute, which I seem to do in smaller cars. Granted, the cupholder is only just usable and the car could use a bit more storage in the front seat area. But you know what-I like every other aspect of this car just fine. I like its heft without being too hefty and I like how it moves. The rack and pinion steering is precise and the air suspension is great without totally isolating you from road feel. Leather, air ride, quality construction and a good stereo. For what I paid for a virtually new car with only 22K miles, I could never get a better deal.
Full size luxury, handling, performance.
Grand Marquis LSE, more rare than originally thought. Ever see a grandpa car with buckets, floor shift, dual exhaust, front & rear stabilizer bars, six shocks, 3:27 selectable positraction or standard rear wheel drive, power assit rack & pinion steering, 4 wheel ABS with power assist disc brakes, 25mpg that looks good, fun to drive, 5 star crash safety ratings, leather, power, cheap full coverage insurance and will seat five adults and room for luggage galore in the trunk. This vehicle was bought new, now has over 50,000 miles on it and I've had great reliability from it. No regrets, only wish Mercury would bring them back again.
Reliable if not exciting
We have had eight Grand Marquis since the mid-eighties. I can honestly say that they have served us well with most of them getting 120000 before trading. Our current 2005 has 140000 with minimal problems, electrical control module and catylic converter. We get 22 mpg on two lane roads and up to 27 on long trips.This is not a flashy car but it is comfortable and reliable.
2005 Grand Marquis ultimate edition
After two trips to dealer for oil chg/filt. I have had no issues re: Quality or driveability. Vehicle is a pleasure to drive on hwy and secondary roads. It is responsive and as dependable as i expected it to be. I have experienced better than 20 mpg in local town traffic and expect high 20s on highway. It gives a ride that is incredibly smooth and quiet, but firm on curves etc. All systems satisfactory so far.
GS Convenience with 2 tone package
I've now owned this car for 5 months and love it. It is a very quiet, comfortable car and rides like a Town Car. My 2 tone package came with nice extras such as a hood ornament, brushed aluminum scuff plates that say Grand Marquis, the Mercury emblem debossed in the two toned leather seatbacks and body color door handles. The car seems rock solid and has decent fuel mileage for the all city driving I do (19- 20mpg). It handles like a much smaller car but has the big car ride without being floaty or wallowy. It is also quite a bargain for a full size car with a V8 engine. I'd recommend it to those of any age. I'm not a grandpa even though the car might be considered a "grandpa car".
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Marquis
Related Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons