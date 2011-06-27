Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

Wish I would have gotten one sooner! Joe , 09/23/2015 SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Was shopping for a Mustang GT when I came across this beauty. One test drive and I was hooked. After having owned many sports cars their is no comparison. I have had C3, C4, C5 Corvettes, Many Mustangs, MGB's, MR5's, 350Z's, just to name a few. Not one of them could even come close to the fit and finish of this Mercedes. I was parked right next to a brand new Corvette at a car show so I had plenty of time to study the fine details of the paint etc. Mind you my Mercedes is already 14 years old. Looking close at the Vet then at the Mercedes it was no contest! The paint on the Vet had small waves in it the Mercedes was like a mirror. The materials used in the interior of the Corvette looked like they came from Walmart. Fourteen years old and the thick leather and plush carpet still look new on the Mercedes. The car oozes quality. Granted the Corvette looked way more flashy and in race would win hands down. But if I had to drive cross country the SL500 would be my pick. At 80 mph I was able to let go of the steering wheel and let the car track down the road straight as an arrow. The car handles as if it is on rails, very stable and just a joy to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Classic open road cruiser! stefano , 12/25/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This SL500 wasn't my first choice. I went to a dealer to look at a 2002 Porsche Carrera convertible but it had just been sold. The sales guy asked me if I'd like to look at a low mileage SL500. I'm glad I did. The triple black AMG SL500 had only 8K on the clock and looked new. Then I drove it. It's a classic cruiser, not a sports car but who cares! It's fast, beautiful and a blast to drive with the top down. Report Abuse

The SL experience Ron Boatright , 03/11/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have a beautiful '85 SL and an '04 E series for my wife and this 500 is the bomb. You feel special driving this car and it is the classic MB roadster experience. The handling is very responsive considering the weight of the car. The 18" rubber helps. The performance is all you ever need (I'm willing to give up a little hair raising bullet speed for more creature comforts at my age). The torque is story here and just keeps coming. Very smooth and responsive. The cabin is very comfortable and at speed with the hard top on, you're hard pressed to remember you're not in a fixed top coupe. The trunk is ample and will hold a set of golf club or several shopping bags Report Abuse

A Great Value as a Used Car Leonard , 08/13/2017 SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The newest of the R129 cars (last built in 2001) is now 16 years old. Automotive engineering has progressed a long way in the interim. My daughter told me that her 2014 Nissan Altima rides better than my 2001 SL 500 and I agree with her. That said, the R129 is one fine automobile. No Mercedes Benz is a sports car but they corner well and have a comfortable ride even if they don't quite match the highway ride of a new car. What's not to like about a 300+ horsepower vehicle that gets 26 mpg on the freeway and has a smooth shifting 5-speed automatic that always seems to be in the right gear or quickly downshifts to a lower gear for any situation? The car was @$84,000.00 new. Fourteen years later I bought it with 37,500 miles on the car for @15% of the original purchase price. Things that I don't like about the car- my SL is a few inches longer than my 2015 Mercedes GLK250 but has less driver leg room (it has enough legroom for my 6'-01" frame but it is not excessive); the beautiful chrome 18" sport wheels need regular waxing or they will rust in a heartbeat and MB strongly cautions against the use of chains and/or cable chains on these rims (not convenient in a region where the occasional surprise snowfall happens); the view backing out of a parking space is not as good as I would like; the car has been very reliable, the local MB dealer less so. Overall a fine car that is lots of fun to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse