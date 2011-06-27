Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,438
|$16,947
|$20,015
|Clean
|$10,196
|$15,144
|$17,875
|Average
|$7,713
|$11,537
|$13,597
|Rough
|$5,229
|$7,930
|$9,318
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,983
|$8,865
|$10,471
|Clean
|$5,334
|$7,921
|$9,351
|Average
|$4,035
|$6,035
|$7,113
|Rough
|$2,736
|$4,148
|$4,875