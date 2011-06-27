Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.4/384.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Torque
|229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|39 ft.
|Valves
|18
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Front track
|60.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|81.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4786 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6283 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|29 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1697 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|30 degrees
|Length
|182.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|71.7 in.
|Wheel base
|111 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Rear track
|60.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 8 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|255/60R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,600
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
