Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$1,758
|$2,031
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,609
|$1,861
|Average
|$924
|$1,311
|$1,520
|Rough
|$716
|$1,013
|$1,180
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG AWD 4dr SUV (5.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,876
|$3,619
|$4,002
|Clean
|$2,634
|$3,312
|$3,666
|Average
|$2,149
|$2,699
|$2,995
|Rough
|$1,664
|$2,086
|$2,324
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,238
|$2,548
|Clean
|$1,505
|$2,049
|$2,335
|Average
|$1,228
|$1,669
|$1,907
|Rough
|$951
|$1,290
|$1,480
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$1,869
|$2,137
|Clean
|$1,243
|$1,711
|$1,958
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,394
|$1,600
|Rough
|$785
|$1,077
|$1,241