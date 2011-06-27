Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Consumer Reviews

Love at first sight! m_taylor , 10/25/2011 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Absolutely in love with my GL450, Great deal from MB of Tyson Conner, VA. Mr. Ayman Elasady gave us great support in making this deal happen. My GL is Black with impeccable styling. For 2012 the LED DRL's are standard and they really make the GL stand out. Great head turning ability as I drive on the highway. The V8 under the hood really make this thing move, and the sounds great. Not really happy with future tire selection for the 19" inch rims, but I am satisfied with current tires. The Continentals do not get good ratings online for snow traction I will find out this winter. Cornering on winding back roads at speeds of 45-60 mph great, handles like C class sports model. No real body sway noted. Command center still is outdated electronics is not MB's thing. I typically use the Mbrace iphone app to search for address, and destinations to send to the GL's Command GPS system much quicker than trying to enter by voice or manually. But overall still in love. The backup camera upgrade, & blind slide assist. are must haves. I have parked the GL in some very tight spots on the Mall in downtown DC, without the camera I would not have attempted. But with the camera parking was a breeze. The Honeymoon has only lasted 1,500 miles so far so good. I looked at the Lexus GX460, LX 570, Audi Q7, Infiniti QX56, and Ford Expedition King Ranch Edition. For my money this American Made SUV has room for 7 adult (Even in the 3rd row, I am 6'1" and very comfortable back there) and power to match. I will report on the towing capabilities later this spring 2012. Report Abuse

My two GLs are the two worst cars we've ever owned RC , 07/12/2017 GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 35 of 40 people found this review helpful We have had two purchased-new GLs, a gas 2007 model and a diesel 2012 model. The 2007 started falling apart almost immediately, with the ball joints and two of the air shocks dying at 15,000 miles. The other two shocks gave out within 5k miles. Our 2012 diesel was good for the first three years, but has recently been in the shop five times in four months, each time for multiple days. This has included: two air shocks dying, a replacement shock leaking, power steering pump leaking and dying, adblue heater dying, and some sort of coolant/water leak. The truck is back in again, as it has yet another leak and a clunking sound when it starts moving. Note that the oil change on these is over $1000, and the tires need to be replaced every year for $2000. We are still under warranty, but I am dumping this piece of junk when the extended warranty ends. The 2012 model had supposedly improved the problems of the 2007, but in my experience it is yet another expensive junker. Update: The clunking sound in the 2012 GL was due to a broken motor mount. The vacuum pump was also found to be defective during this monthly repair, and was spewing some sort of oil all over the motor. There is no way I would own this car without a warranty. ***Update 2: Edmunds requested I update this review. We ended up trading in the 2012 GL, after it went into the dealership for the sixth time in 5 months, each for a different, major problem. We traded in the GL and my CLS, and got two Audis instead. I will never buy a MBZ again, and I strongly recommend you run as quickly as you can from the GL. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Our 2nd GL. Won’t be the last Edgar , 08/16/2018 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Fantastic SUV for a large family. Accommodates our 3 kids, very large dog, great for skiing trips, adventures and family outings. Super safe, comfortable, decent fuel consumption, fairly reliable. At 80k-90k miles, be prepared for a major repair bill of air bags needed to be replaced. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2012 Model Year - good riddance Hey Speed , 03/05/2019 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful There is a reason that 2012 was the last year for this version of the model. It was designed in probably 2006 before today's expectations of what should be standard in a car. Its a Mercedes through and through - some wonderful technology relative to the driving experience, so-so relative to interior comfort, a bit utilitarian, and small for a giant/heavy car. Back seats way to small for adults to be comfortable and forget getting adults into the 3rd row. If the car is primarily driven by one person, its wonderful for the road. Not so for suburban errands.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse