Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC Features & Specs

More about the 2012 GL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Torque400 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Full Leather Seating Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
3-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/Rear A/Cyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,570
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,570
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Infrared-Reflecting Glass (SPC)yes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Rear-Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated/Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Multicontour Seat - Front Left (SPC)yes
Pre-Wiring for Rear-Seat Entertainmentyes
Multicontour Seat - Front Right (SPC)yes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,570
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,570
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Heated Windshield Washer Reservoir (SPC)yes
Trailer Hitchyes
Keyless Goyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
Roof Crossbars (Chrome)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.3 cu.ft.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height72.4 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Exterior Colors
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash/Black (SPC), leather
  • Cashmere/Black (SPC), leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Run flat tiresyes
275/50R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,570
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles