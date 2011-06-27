Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$95,234
|$99,160
|$103,706
|Clean
|$93,125
|$96,948
|$101,339
|Average
|$88,909
|$92,525
|$96,605
|Rough
|$84,693
|$88,103
|$91,871
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 65 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$140,330
|$143,153
|$146,500
|Clean
|$137,223
|$139,961
|$143,157
|Average
|$131,010
|$133,576
|$136,469
|Rough
|$124,797
|$127,190
|$129,781
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$190,752
|$194,589
|$199,140
|Clean
|$186,529
|$190,250
|$194,594
|Average
|$178,084
|$181,570
|$185,504
|Rough
|$169,639
|$172,891
|$176,413
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$110,578
|$113,999
|$117,988
|Clean
|$108,130
|$111,456
|$115,295
|Average
|$103,234
|$106,372
|$109,909
|Rough
|$98,339
|$101,287
|$104,523