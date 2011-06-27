Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 65 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$107,968
|$110,361
|$113,011
|Clean
|$104,801
|$107,080
|$109,531
|Average
|$98,467
|$100,518
|$102,570
|Rough
|$92,133
|$93,956
|$95,610
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$80,979
|$85,938
|$91,113
|Clean
|$78,603
|$83,383
|$88,307
|Average
|$73,852
|$78,273
|$82,696
|Rough
|$69,101
|$73,163
|$77,084
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,032
|$74,096
|$79,351
|Clean
|$67,007
|$71,894
|$76,908
|Average
|$62,957
|$67,488
|$72,020
|Rough
|$58,907
|$63,082
|$67,133