Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

4.7
3 reviews
infamous G wagon

Ronald Bishop, 08/07/2016
G550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Looks great. Very macho vehicle. Driving was a different story. Steering was numb. Ergonomics were dated. Uncomfortable seating position for long trips.

Awesome Power and Looks

Robert H, 06/18/2016
G550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Amazing performance, sound, and looks. Not the mileage or rear seat room for a family touring vehicle but excellent around town runner. Front driver and passenger room and comfort is excellent. This SUV is like no other and draws a lot of attention wherever you drive it.

maximus

angelo lup, 02/05/2016
AMG G63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
4 of 10 people found this review helpful

Research Similar Vehicles