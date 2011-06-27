Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,866
|$20,844
|$23,881
|Clean
|$15,659
|$19,356
|$22,169
|Average
|$13,246
|$16,380
|$18,745
|Rough
|$10,834
|$13,404
|$15,322
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,208
|$30,502
|$34,545
|Clean
|$23,405
|$28,325
|$32,069
|Average
|$19,799
|$23,970
|$27,116
|Rough
|$16,193
|$19,614
|$22,164
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,812
|$19,731
|$22,721
|Clean
|$14,681
|$18,322
|$21,092
|Average
|$12,419
|$15,505
|$17,835
|Rough
|$10,157
|$12,688
|$14,578