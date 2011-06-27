Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,076
|$1,651
|$1,960
|Clean
|$962
|$1,477
|$1,753
|Average
|$735
|$1,128
|$1,340
|Rough
|$507
|$779
|$927
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,232
|$2,047
|$2,485
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,831
|$2,223
|Average
|$841
|$1,398
|$1,699
|Rough
|$580
|$966
|$1,176
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,072
|$3,681
|$4,544
|Clean
|$1,852
|$3,292
|$4,065
|Average
|$1,414
|$2,515
|$3,108
|Rough
|$975
|$1,737
|$2,150
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$2,082
|$2,479
|Clean
|$1,201
|$1,862
|$2,218
|Average
|$916
|$1,422
|$1,695
|Rough
|$632
|$983
|$1,173
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,092
|$1,767
|$2,129
|Clean
|$977
|$1,580
|$1,905
|Average
|$745
|$1,207
|$1,456
|Rough
|$514
|$834
|$1,007
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$1,780
|$2,144
|Clean
|$984
|$1,592
|$1,918
|Average
|$751
|$1,216
|$1,466
|Rough
|$518
|$840
|$1,014
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,358
|$2,238
|$2,711
|Clean
|$1,214
|$2,002
|$2,425
|Average
|$927
|$1,529
|$1,854
|Rough
|$639
|$1,056
|$1,283
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$995
|$1,790
|$2,216
|Clean
|$890
|$1,601
|$1,983
|Average
|$679
|$1,223
|$1,516
|Rough
|$469
|$845
|$1,049
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,059
|$1,718
|$2,072
|Clean
|$947
|$1,537
|$1,854
|Average
|$723
|$1,174
|$1,417
|Rough
|$499
|$811
|$980
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$2,330
|$2,878
|Clean
|$1,172
|$2,084
|$2,575
|Average
|$895
|$1,592
|$1,968
|Rough
|$617
|$1,100
|$1,362