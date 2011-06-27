  1. Home
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,076$1,651$1,960
Clean$962$1,477$1,753
Average$735$1,128$1,340
Rough$507$779$927
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,232$2,047$2,485
Clean$1,102$1,831$2,223
Average$841$1,398$1,699
Rough$580$966$1,176
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,072$3,681$4,544
Clean$1,852$3,292$4,065
Average$1,414$2,515$3,108
Rough$975$1,737$2,150
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,343$2,082$2,479
Clean$1,201$1,862$2,218
Average$916$1,422$1,695
Rough$632$983$1,173
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,092$1,767$2,129
Clean$977$1,580$1,905
Average$745$1,207$1,456
Rough$514$834$1,007
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,100$1,780$2,144
Clean$984$1,592$1,918
Average$751$1,216$1,466
Rough$518$840$1,014
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,358$2,238$2,711
Clean$1,214$2,002$2,425
Average$927$1,529$1,854
Rough$639$1,056$1,283
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$995$1,790$2,216
Clean$890$1,601$1,983
Average$679$1,223$1,516
Rough$469$845$1,049
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,059$1,718$2,072
Clean$947$1,537$1,854
Average$723$1,174$1,417
Rough$499$811$980
Estimated values
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,311$2,330$2,878
Clean$1,172$2,084$2,575
Average$895$1,592$1,968
Rough$617$1,100$1,362
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,601 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda B-Series Pickup is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,601 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,601 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup ranges from $469 to $2,216, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.