Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup for Sale Near Me

I have owned and driven this truck hard for 8 years. It has been a reliable, hard working tool and transportation for me. I can't remember how I got along before I bought this truck. I gave it regular oil changes (every 3000)and maintenance and it never had a major breakdown. Recently it did need an intake manifold seal, but that's about it. Not bad for 192K miles. And it has great styling. Real sharp looking. Not bad on gas for a PU and a useful space behind the front seats, but almost useless for passangers over 10 years old. Great truck, great value.

Read more