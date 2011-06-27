Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
Best PU I ever owned
I have owned and driven this truck hard for 8 years. It has been a reliable, hard working tool and transportation for me. I can't remember how I got along before I bought this truck. I gave it regular oil changes (every 3000)and maintenance and it never had a major breakdown. Recently it did need an intake manifold seal, but that's about it. Not bad for 192K miles. And it has great styling. Real sharp looking. Not bad on gas for a PU and a useful space behind the front seats, but almost useless for passangers over 10 years old. Great truck, great value.
dreamy, dependable truck
I have had this truk a very long time, I own three vehicles and this is the one auto that is still moving with finesse!
Madza built by Ford
I have previously owned Toyotas and Mazdas made in Japan and their quality is far superior to this Mazda B3000 made by Ford. I have had consistent problems with the dome light staying on, the fuel pump failed at 32,000 mi and the front and rear breaks had to be rebuilt before 40,000 mi. The gas mileage leaves much to be desired. This cannot compare to my Toyota 4Runner that lasted for 12 years and better than 250,000 miles with very little maintenance.
My 1998 Mazda B4000
My husband bought this truck for me for my birthday in August of 1998. We have driven it for over 125,000 miles with very few problems - a broken heater and cruise control are the only things that we have had go wrong. We once took it Christmas tree hunting - all the other vehicles got stuck in the snow, but not my little Mazda! I love this truck and hate to part with it, but I need more room. :(
bad brakes
I cant keep brakes in this truck.Three sets of rotors,and the passenger rear drum keeps disintegrating.Close to a fire the last time.There is driveline snatch,a delayed cluncking in the drivetrain,that is scary to people that borrow it.It allways starts,it is great on the highway,allmost unstoppable,in snow,useless in ice or sand.No mechanic,private or dealer, has been able to diagnose the drive train problem One even said the brake problem and rear axle "play" were related.I have a brutal commute,all gas and brakes 11 miles each way through downtown Boston.
