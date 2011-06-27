  1. Home
Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,605
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)574.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Premier Equipment Group 400Ayes
Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,605
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,605
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,605
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,605
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,605
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Maximum cargo capacity11.1 cu.ft.
Length193.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume107.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black Velvet
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Cappuccino, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Null tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,605
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,605
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
