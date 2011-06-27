Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,385
|$20,329
|$22,537
|Clean
|$17,934
|$19,824
|$21,965
|Average
|$17,033
|$18,814
|$20,823
|Rough
|$16,132
|$17,804
|$19,680
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,513
|$20,516
|$22,790
|Clean
|$18,059
|$20,006
|$22,213
|Average
|$17,152
|$18,987
|$21,057
|Rough
|$16,245
|$17,967
|$19,902
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,338
|$21,325
|$23,583
|Clean
|$18,864
|$20,796
|$22,985
|Average
|$17,916
|$19,736
|$21,790
|Rough
|$16,969
|$18,676
|$20,594
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,093
|$23,217
|$25,630
|Clean
|$20,576
|$22,641
|$24,981
|Average
|$19,543
|$21,487
|$23,681
|Rough
|$18,509
|$20,333
|$22,382
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,104
|$24,274
|$26,737
|Clean
|$21,562
|$23,670
|$26,059
|Average
|$20,479
|$22,464
|$24,704
|Rough
|$19,395
|$21,258
|$23,348
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,208
|$27,470
|$30,042
|Clean
|$24,590
|$26,788
|$29,281
|Average
|$23,355
|$25,423
|$27,758
|Rough
|$22,119
|$24,058
|$26,235
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,420
|$21,463
|$23,784
|Clean
|$18,945
|$20,930
|$23,181
|Average
|$17,993
|$19,864
|$21,975
|Rough
|$17,041
|$18,797
|$20,769
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,204
|$28,495
|$31,099
|Clean
|$25,562
|$27,787
|$30,311
|Average
|$24,277
|$26,371
|$28,734
|Rough
|$22,993
|$24,955
|$27,158
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,420
|$21,463
|$23,784
|Clean
|$18,945
|$20,930
|$23,181
|Average
|$17,993
|$19,864
|$21,975
|Rough
|$17,041
|$18,797
|$20,769
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,093
|$23,217
|$25,630
|Clean
|$20,576
|$22,641
|$24,981
|Average
|$19,543
|$21,487
|$23,681
|Rough
|$18,509
|$20,333
|$22,382
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,541
|$22,678
|$25,104
|Clean
|$20,038
|$22,114
|$24,467
|Average
|$19,031
|$20,988
|$23,195
|Rough
|$18,024
|$19,861
|$21,922
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKZ Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,208
|$27,470
|$30,042
|Clean
|$24,590
|$26,788
|$29,281
|Average
|$23,355
|$25,423
|$27,758
|Rough
|$22,119
|$24,058
|$26,235