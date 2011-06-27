Used 2015 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews
Lincoln support is just there to take money run!
I bought a Corvette and lost a key fob. Locksmith replaced for about 150.00. The Lincoln same thing happened, the key fob I have to get programmed by the dealer. I will never buy another Lincoln ever. Just go with another high end SUV, you will get better support.
Vehicle was delivered on Monday July13th, the right side was blowing hot air the driver’s side was fine. So I had the activator replaced (dealership gave me 30 days or 3000 mile warranty) on the right side. So last night the weather cooled off enough so I set the thermostat to 75 the right side worked perfect but the driver’s side kept blowing cold air. So I’m calling the dealership this morning to see if they will warranty the driver’s side activator to be replaced. I’m hoping I didn’t buy someone else problems. 7-23-2020.
