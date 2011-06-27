  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2015 Lincoln MKX
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 MKX
5(0%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(50%)
2.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale
List Price Range
$15,495 - $16,995
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Lincoln support is just there to take money run!

Brian Eisman, 03/28/2018
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 21 people found this review helpful

I bought a Corvette and lost a key fob. Locksmith replaced for about 150.00. The Lincoln same thing happened, the key fob I have to get programmed by the dealer. I will never buy another Lincoln ever. Just go with another high end SUV, you will get better support.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2015 Lincoln MKX

Andrew Riley, 07/23/2020
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Vehicle was delivered on Monday July13th, the right side was blowing hot air the driver’s side was fine. So I had the activator replaced (dealership gave me 30 days or 3000 mile warranty) on the right side. So last night the weather cooled off enough so I set the thermostat to 75 the right side worked perfect but the driver’s side kept blowing cold air. So I’m calling the dealership this morning to see if they will warranty the driver’s side activator to be replaced. I’m hoping I didn’t buy someone else problems. 7-23-2020.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale

Related Used 2015 Lincoln MKX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles