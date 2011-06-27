Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 Consumer Reviews
This review for 2001 -- Still has bugs
I had a 1998 LX470 with several problems. It always pulled to one side or the other (steering wheel never centered correctly) on highway; emergency brake cable rattled near/at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors went out several times. Lexus never could fix either problem; took back under lemon law. I bought a 2001 just like it hoping they would have fixed problems. New 2001 pulls to left at highway speeds; same emergency brake cable rattle at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors already replaced once; transfer case replaced (vibration); Several rattles interior. Very disappointing to have basically same problems on same vehicle 3 model years later.
More than I needed - but dependable
Bought the car 4 years ago because we thought we would be going into the woods and hauling. Well we never did either, although we live in Chicago so it's nice in the snow. Everything about the car is great, the ride, interior, dependability, lost cost of ownership, except for gas. So my biggest complaint is MPG. I get 13-15 in suburban driving and 15-16 on the highway. For this size car there other options that get 20+ MPG such as the Honda passport. No serious mechanical issues, in fact no minor mechanical issues except a leaky CV boot, which is good since I bought it used. Height/level adjustment is nice but unnecessary unless you are towing. I recommend for people towing/traveling.
mixed bag
Climate control and audio system are excellent. Driver seat feels hard and tends to push driver forward awkwardly. Stubborn starting problems. The starter feels too weak for the engine, and it is normal to have to try 2 or 3 times to get a start that keeps running. It is in the garage now and won't start, so when I have time I am planning to have it towed to the dealer in hopes that a new battery will solve the problem.
Not quite worth the money.
Its far to large. No reason for it to be made. Horrible fuel mielage. Not great looking. High price for not such a great vehicle. Horrible engine.... Much to slow, no power at all.
Awesome
There is nothing better than to take my LX470 out on those long road trips with my family. It is comfortable, large, and isn't as homely as a minivan. It feels muscular and powerful. My only complaint is that it should get more power.
Sponsored cars related to the LX 470
Related Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020