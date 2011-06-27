Vehicle overview

Compromise can be a good thing in an automobile, especially when it involves something like a convertible. The 2012 Lexus IS 250 C combines the sunny exhilaration of a convertible with the everyday practicality of a coupe, and who wouldn't want this? It's the hardtop convertible design that makes it possible, a complicated and expensive sort of compromise to be sure, but one that offers the best of both worlds when it comes to luxury motoring.

Compared to a conventional soft top, the hardtop offers better insulation from the weather, not to mention better insulation from everyday highway noise, plus it delivers better protection from would-be thieves. The compromises paid for all this come in weight and complication (and cost), but what you'll notice most will be the notable restriction in trunk space to accommodate the folded top. And the Lexus IS convertible also looks pretty ungainly because of the oddly shaped tonneau cover required to cover the top when it's folded into the trunk. Nevertheless, this Lexus hardtop retracts in just 20 seconds, making the transition from closed coupe to drop-top cruiser a breeze. And that's what matters.

Likewise, the IS 250 C's small V6 engine has a small appetite for fuel, but the price paid is performance that is only adequate at best. In its favor, the suspension ably insulates passengers from the bumps, but it will disappoint drivers looking for lively, engaging handling. Lastly, although it has rear seats, the cramped rear quarters are best left to smaller passengers. No compromise is made, however, when it comes to interior quality, as the IS 250 C upholds the company's strong reputation for handsome, well-constructed cabins.

Naturally, the 2012 Lexus IS 250 C isn't the only choice in this segment. Our favorite is still the BMW 3 Series given its more dynamic nature. You might also want to check out the Audi A5, a high-end model of the Volkswagen Eos or the Volvo C70. But if a smooth ride and a top-notch interior are your main priorities, you should be pretty happy with the IS 250 C.