Vehicle overview

Daydreams about convertibles often involve a drive to the beach along a sunny road lined with palm trees and your companion's hair blowing freely in the wind. In the 2014 Lexus IS 250 C, you can experience all of this from the comfort of a luxurious cockpit. And on those days when weather conditions are at odds with your dreams, you can raise this four-seat convertible's hardtop roof and essentially transform the IS 250 C into a coupe.

Said hardtop makes for quiet and comfortable motoring 365 days a year in the Lexus IS 250 C. And when you arrive at that picturesque coastal highway, the retractable roof only takes about 20 seconds to stow. In true Lexus fashion, the IS 250 C gives the impression that it was assembled with care and precision, and it comes with more standard features than other luxury-brand convertibles in this price range.

Not all is perfect, though. The standard 2.5-liter V6 engine offers enough power to get the Lexus IS 250 C around town respectably, but it doesn't provide much excitement. The more potent V6 in the IS 350 C (reviewed separately) solves this problem but of course costs more. Similarly, the car's handling isn't especially sporty, though the available F Sport suspension and tire upgrades help sharpen its reflexes. Additionally, you'll find that the 2014 IS 250 C isn't ideal for road trips due to its very snug rear seats and serious lack of trunk space when the roof is lowered (although you can still fit a set of golf clubs).

Although the Lexus is one of only a few entry-level, four-seat luxury convertibles available for 2014, there are a few good rivals to consider. The new BMW 4 Series convertible is one of our favorites thanks to its impressive performance and roomier rear seat. The Audi A5 also has a larger trunk and backseat and available all-wheel drive to get you through snowy winters. Another option is the slightly less expensive Volkswagen Eos. It's not as luxurious as the Lexus, but it's significantly quicker and comes with a nice array of high-end features. That said, if carefree top-down driving is your main mission in buying a premium convertible, the 2014 Lexus IS 250 C is certainly worth a look.