Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 C
Pros & Cons
- High-quality interior
- smooth ride quality
- all-weather hardtop
- golfer-friendly trunk.
- Minuscule trunk space with the top down
- cramped backseat
- poor rear visibility
- subpar acceleration
- all-wheel drive isn't available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Lexus IS 250 C delivers high levels of comfort and refinement in a four-seat hardtop convertible, but not without a few significant compromises.
Vehicle overview
The Lexus brand is synonymous with coddling luxury, and with the IS 250 C, buyers can enjoy that Lexus hallmark packaged in the form of a convertible. High-end from top to bottom, the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C quickly facilitates carefree top-down cruising whenever the mood strikes. At the first hint of rain, its hardtop can be raised to protect against the elements, essentially transforming the car from a convertible to a coupe.
Luxury is all about finessing the details, and the IS 250 C certainly gets many of them right. Distinguished by high-quality materials and eye-catching design, the car's cabin looks and feels plush and expensive. It's also pretty quiet with the hardtop raised, and the roof takes a mere 20 seconds to stow. Ride quality is smooth and stable, and the car remains unruffled even on rough pavement. Furthermore, its list of standard features is extensive and eclipses those of similarly priced rival luxury-brand convertibles.
However, while the IS 250 C has sumptuousness in its favor, it falls short in handling, performance and utility. Its standard 2.5-liter V6 engine is behind the times and doesn't deliver the performance we expect of entry-level luxury cars these days. The IS 350 C (reviewed separately) solves this problem with a more powerful engine, but as you'd expect, this model is costlier than its sibling. Handling capabilities are pretty mediocre, too, even with the available F Sport suspension and tire upgrades. Finally, cramped rear seating creates a tight squeeze for passengers in back, and with the roof lowered, there's a notable lack of trunk space (though there's still room for a set of golf clubs).
Although the IS 250 C is part of a relatively small segment, there are still a couple of strong alternatives to consider. With the 2015 BMW 4 Series convertible you get engaging performance and a more spacious backseat. It's a similar story with the Audi A5, and, like the BMW, it can be had with all-wheel drive. We also like the often-overlooked and relatively affordable 2015 Volkswagen Eos. Overall, the IS 250 C is likable enough, but we certainly recommend checking out the competition first.
Lexus IS 250 C models
The four-passenger 2015 Lexus IS 250 C is a luxury convertible with a retractable hardtop that's offered in a single well-equipped trim level. There is also an IS 350 C convertible with a larger engine that's reviewed separately.
Standard equipment on the IS 250 C includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors with puddle lamps, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob, eight-way power front seats (with two-way lumbar control), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio and display controls, cruise control, a center console with a sliding armrest and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are Safety Connect emergency-services telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, auxiliary audio input jack and iPod/USB interface.
The optional Luxury package includes bi-xenon headlights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, genuine wood trim, driver and front passenger seat memory settings, illuminated door sills and one-touch power slide/fold/return fronts seats for easier rear-seat access.
The Navigation package adds a navigation system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth automatic phonebook downloading, voice commands, HD radio and Lexus Enform enhanced telematics features (which include functions like emergency roadside assistance and smartphone app integration). A 12-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system can be added to the navigation system.
Other options include parking sensors and adaptive cruise control bundled with a frontal collision warning system. An F Sport option package is also available. It comes with 18-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, heated and ventilated front sport seats, a unique steering wheel and shift knob, door-sill scuff plates and unique exterior and interior trim. This package is available with either all-season or summer tires.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2015 Lexus IS 250 C comes with a 2.5-liter V6 engine that produces 204 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission that allows for manual shift control.
Lexus estimates that the IS 250 C will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds. The EPA estimates the IS 250 C will get 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway).
Safety
The IS 250 C comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, front seat knee airbags, hill start assist and Lexus Safety Connect emergency telematics.
Included with the optional adaptive cruise control is a forward collision warning/preparation system. This system immediately tightens front seatbelts and activates brake assist when the driver presses the brake pedal if sensors detect an impending collision. Parking sensors and a rearview camera are also optional.
Driving
Whether you're cruising along cocooned with the roof up or enjoying a little al fresco motoring with it down, the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C's stiff body structure and supple suspension tuning make for a solid, smooth ride, even over rough roads. Handling and steering feel are fine for casual drives, but the optional F Sport performance equipment is worth considering if you want the car to have a more sporting driving character.
The 2.5-liter V6 engine provides smooth and acceptable acceleration for daily driving, but nothing more. Buyers looking for more gusto should move up to the considerably more powerful IS 350 C.
Interior
Decked in quality materials, the cabin of the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C is rich with style, and this is especially true for models that feature the available Luxury package's premium leather and wood trim. Gauges and controls are clear and intuitive, though navigation-equipped models make it a little harder to access touchscreen-controlled audio and climate functions while the nav system is in use. This nav system's smartphone integration features include Internet radio stations like Pandora and iHeartRadio, as well as Yelp reviews for restaurants.
While the IS 250 C's front seats offer good comfort, the two-passenger backseat is a tight fit for all but the smallest kids. Trunk space is a mixed bag as well. There's a passable 10.8 cubic feet of cargo room when the top is up, but it drops to a minuscule 2.4 cubic feet with the roof down. Oddly enough, it's still possible to squeeze in a golf bag with the top dropped.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- appearance
- spaciousness
- interior
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have been looking for over a year for the best deal on a convertible. This was the best convertible for the money. Even though it is a 2015 there was only 5,600 miles and perfect condition! There is enough trunk room & a small back seat. The gas mileage is also a plus compared to other convertibles. The resale value as it is for all Lexus automobiles a huge draw.
Sponsored cars related to the IS 250 C
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
2.5L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|204 hp @ 6400 rpm
FAQ
Is the Lexus IS 250 C a good car?
Is the Lexus IS 250 C reliable?
Is the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2015 Lexus IS 250 C?
The least-expensive 2015 Lexus IS 250 C is the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,360.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,360
What are the different models of Lexus IS 250 C?
More about the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C
Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 C Overview
The Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 C is offered in the following submodels: IS 250 C Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 IS 250 C 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 IS 250 C.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2015 IS 250 C featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2015 Lexus IS 250 C?
Which 2015 Lexus IS 250 CS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Lexus IS 250 C for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C.
Can't find a new 2015 Lexus IS 250 Cs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus IS 250 C for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,727.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,302.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2015 Lexus IS 250 C?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 C info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles