Estimated values
2012 Lexus IS 250 C 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,705
|$15,267
|$17,282
|Clean
|$11,901
|$14,280
|$16,130
|Average
|$10,293
|$12,306
|$13,826
|Rough
|$8,686
|$10,333
|$11,521
Estimated values
2012 Lexus IS 250 C 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,463
|$16,568
|$19,003
|Clean
|$12,612
|$15,497
|$17,736
|Average
|$10,908
|$13,355
|$15,202
|Rough
|$9,205
|$11,213
|$12,668