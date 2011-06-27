Vehicle overview

Sometimes, compromise is a good thing. Without it, we would forever be wrapped in deadlock and a comfortable middle ground wouldn't exist. The 2011 Lexus IS 250 C is a prime example of how advantages can be taken in compromise. One admirable feature may negatively impact the vehicle in another area, but on the whole, Lexus' entry-level convertible represents a solid choice for shoppers who want a little of everything.

A retractable-hardtop convertible provides plenty of advantages. In terms of safety and security, having a steel shell instead of a piece of cloth between you and the elements (or a thief with a box cutter) is certainly preferred. The IS 250 C's retractable roof provides even more enticement with its tightly sealed gaps that reduce wind noise to a hush and quick operation that drops the top in a mere 20 seconds. The compromises come in the form of reduced trunk space when stowed, reduced rear visibility and a rather ungainly appearance from behind.

Concessions have been made in other areas as well. The IS 250 C's 2.5-liter V6 engine is quite frugal when it comes to fuel consumption, but performance is adequate at best. The suspension ably insulates passengers from ruts and bumps, but will disappoint drivers looking for lively handling. Having rear seats in a convertible adds convenience, but the limited space back there makes them appropriate for the smallest of passengers only. One area free of compromise, however, is the high-quality interior that is synonymous with the Lexus nameplate.

The 2011 Lexus IS 250 C isn't the only choice for a luxury convertible, with competitors presenting their own strengths and weaknesses. Within this price range, the 2011 Audi A5, 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Volvo C70 are all worth consideration. Spirited drivers desiring more athletic performance will also be well served by the nearly identical IS 350 C, which is covered in a separate review.