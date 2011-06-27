2011 Lexus IS 250 C Review
Pros & Cons
- High-quality interior
- smooth ride quality
- all-weather hardtop
- many safety features
- golfer-friendly trunk.
- Poor rear visibility
- limited top-down trunk space
- cramped backseat
- weak acceleration
- rear end looks bulbous and awkward.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Lexus IS 250 C delivers high levels of comfort and refinement in a hardtop convertible, but not without a few compromises.
Vehicle overview
Sometimes, compromise is a good thing. Without it, we would forever be wrapped in deadlock and a comfortable middle ground wouldn't exist. The 2011 Lexus IS 250 C is a prime example of how advantages can be taken in compromise. One admirable feature may negatively impact the vehicle in another area, but on the whole, Lexus' entry-level convertible represents a solid choice for shoppers who want a little of everything.
A retractable-hardtop convertible provides plenty of advantages. In terms of safety and security, having a steel shell instead of a piece of cloth between you and the elements (or a thief with a box cutter) is certainly preferred. The IS 250 C's retractable roof provides even more enticement with its tightly sealed gaps that reduce wind noise to a hush and quick operation that drops the top in a mere 20 seconds. The compromises come in the form of reduced trunk space when stowed, reduced rear visibility and a rather ungainly appearance from behind.
Concessions have been made in other areas as well. The IS 250 C's 2.5-liter V6 engine is quite frugal when it comes to fuel consumption, but performance is adequate at best. The suspension ably insulates passengers from ruts and bumps, but will disappoint drivers looking for lively handling. Having rear seats in a convertible adds convenience, but the limited space back there makes them appropriate for the smallest of passengers only. One area free of compromise, however, is the high-quality interior that is synonymous with the Lexus nameplate.
The 2011 Lexus IS 250 C isn't the only choice for a luxury convertible, with competitors presenting their own strengths and weaknesses. Within this price range, the 2011 Audi A5, 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Volvo C70 are all worth consideration. Spirited drivers desiring more athletic performance will also be well served by the nearly identical IS 350 C, which is covered in a separate review.
2011 Lexus IS 250 C models
The four-passenger 2011 Lexus IS 250 C is a retractable-hardtop convertible that is offered in one well-appointed trim level. There is an IS 350 C with a larger engine and a few additional features; it's reviewed separately.
Standard equipment on the IS 250 C includes 17-inch wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats (includes two-way lumbar control), leather upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are the Safety Connect telematics system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and iPod/USB interface.
The Navigation System package adds a hard-drive-based navigation system, Bluetooth phonebook downloading, a rearview camera, voice commands, real-time traffic and other information, and Lexus Enform enhanced telematics features. A 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system can be added to the navigation system. The Luxury package adds xenon headlamps, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming outside mirrors, automatic wipers, driver memory functions, ventilated front seats and wood trim.
Stand-alone options include a few of the items listed in the above packages, plus 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control with Lexus' Pre-Collision System.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2011 Lexus IS 250 C comes with a 2.5-liter V6 that produces 204 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic that includes manual shift control.
Lexus estimates that the IS 250 C will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates with the automatic are 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. The manual transmission comes in slightly lower at 19/27/22 mpg.
Safety
The IS 250 C comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, front-seat side curtain airbags, front-seat knee airbags and Lexus Safety Connect emergency telematics. Included with the optional adaptive cruise control is Lexus' Pre-Collision System, which can retract the front seatbelts and activate brake assist immediately when the driver presses the brake pedal if an impending collision is detected.
Driving
Top up or down, the 2011 Lexus IS 250 C delivers high levels of refinement. The body structure is shake-free even when driving over rough pavement, and the folding hardtop provides impressive isolation from highway wind noise. Acceleration is adequate with the automatic transmission and we actually prefer it over the six-speed manual that's neither accurate nor fun to shift. Those desiring livelier engine performance should check out the more powerful IS 350 C. The soft suspension and lifeless steering are tuned more for comfort than spirited handling, but the optional F Sport dealer accessory parts may be able to add some spice to the mix.
Interior
The 2011 IS 250 C boasts first-class accommodations in terms of premium materials and sporty design. As expected from any Lexus, fit and finish is top-notch. The navigation controls feature a mix of physical and touchscreen buttons for intuitive operation. Unfortunately, some climate and audio controls are also run through the touchscreen display and cannot be adjusted when viewing the navigation system.
Whether the top is raised or lowered, the IS 250 C's climate control automatically adjusts fan speed and distribution to maintain optimum comfort. The audio system also adapts to al fresco motoring by adjusting the equalizer settings based on wind noise.
Convertibles generally place little emphasis on rear seat comfort, and the IS 250 C is no different. With one of the smallest backseats in its class, space is at a premium for even the smallest of passengers. As with most retractable hardtops, trunk space is significantly reduced when the top is stowed. At its maximum, the trunk offers a decent capacity of 10.8 cubic feet. With the top folded, that figure drops to a puny 2.4 cubes. Fortunately, what remaining space there is will still accommodate a golf bag.
