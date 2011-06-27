Vehicle overview

If there's a common theme running through this diverse country of ours, it's that most everyone aspires to living "the good life." Though it has its flaws, the 2013 Lexus IS 250 C allows at least a little taste of that dolce vitathanks to its comfortable, top-down persona.

The compact IS 250 C's principal attractions are its retractable hardtop and high-quality interior. While no one buys a convertible for practicality, the car's retractable hardtop actually gives it some advantages over a traditional soft-top convertible, including insulating occupants from the elements and road noise and adding an extra measure of security. Inside, the 250 C lives up to the expectations one likely has of a Lexus, with high-quality materials and a generous list of standard features.

In other areas, though, the IS 250 C is not as appealing. On the performance front, the 2.5-liter V6 under the hood provides adequate but uninspiring acceleration, while the suspension is tuned to favor ride comfort -- a combination that driving enthusiasts will find a tad disappointing. Finally, while the interior is attractive, the rear seats are quite cramped even by convertible standards, and the trunk's capacity becomes quite small with the top lowered.

With all this in mind, you may want to check out some of the luxury convertible segment's other notable entries. The 2013 BMW 3 Series is more fun to drive, while the 2013 Audi A5 requires less sacrifice in terms of rear seat and trunk space. The 2013 Volvo C70 is also a worthy alternative. But if the main mission is just to gain some of that coveted, top-down dolce vita feeling, the affordably priced 2013 Lexus IS 250 C is worth a look.