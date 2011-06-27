  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(43)
1998 Lexus GS 400 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Awesome new sedan screams down the road faster than a scalded cat.
  • High price. Lack of a manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Last year's GS 400 was an attractive car with an inviting interior. It was, however, supposed to be Lexus's sport sedan, a mission it couldn't fulfill when saddled with its rather large size and underpowered engine. Article after article in enthusiast rags would call it a comfortable, competent handler that was seriously lacking a real motor.

Lexus is not content to take much flak over the competitiveness of their products. This became obvious last year when they redesigned their ES 300 to best in class levels after a few years of hearing it called a glorified Camry. It was no surprise, then, when we heard that Lexus was planning a dramatic improvement for their midlevel sport sedans.

What did surprise us was the level of improvement that the new car has received. While retaining the same basic outline as its predecessor, the new GS 400 is considerably more attractive. A beautiful quad headlight front end sweeps back into the hood and fenders in much the same manner as Mercedes' E-Class cars. Short front and rear overhangs give the GS a very sporty look, and the tidy hindquarters convey an impression of agility.

The appearance of the car is supported by improvements to the drivetrain. This year sees the first application of V8 technology to Lexus's sport sedan. Dubbed the GS 400, the V8 powered car is motivated by an aluminum four-cam engine with continuously variable valve timing, the first application of such technology on a V8 engine. Hooked to this 300-horsepower engine is a five-speed automanual transmission that lets drivers choose their own gears when the road gets twisty, but which can be operated in fully automatic mode during everyday driving. The GS comes standard with antilock brakes, all-speed traction control and Vehicle Skid Control (VSC) as standard equipment. Vehicle Skid Control is designed to measure the degree of steering wheel angle and compare it to the car's direction. If it detects a serious difference, it will employ one or more of the car's antilock brakes to put the car back on the driver's intended course.

The best thing about the GS 400 is its high level of refinement and reasonable price. Compared to the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Cadillac Seville, the Lexus GS 400 is an absolute bargains.

1998 Highlights

A totally redesigned GS 400 appears for 1998. Featuring a V8 with continuously variable valve timing, the new car lives up to the promise of providing serious fun in an elegant package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Lexus GS 400.

5(95%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No Substitute For A V-8
V-8,09/19/2010
Purchased in Jan. 2001 as a certified pre-owned with 20,000 miles. It was in pristine condition. And it still looks like a new car at 112,000 miles. Try to find a cert. pre-owned GS V-8 today. The big point of this is what my Lexus mechanic thinks of the GS400. He is an older guy with lots of knowledge and experience. He said, "don't get rid of this car". No more need be said.
Perfect Family Sedan for a Speed Freak
64th_note,10/30/2011
I've had the car for 3 years now and it's been extremely reliable and fun to drive. It's faster than most cars on the road. I've taken it to a 12-turn race track several times and it's done rather well. It's built for luxury, so it's not real great on the turns, but the powerful V8 really moves on the straight-aways. I've even taken it drag racing. It's pretty heavy, but can still do 0-60 in about 6 seconds with 80,000 miles on the speedo. There are many cars faster than that 0-60, but it's unbeatable for highway driving. If you're like me, you do a lot of passing on the right for cars that like to drive slowly in the left lane. It takes only a few seconds to go from 60-100.
Just say "No" to New Car
Jetstream,08/08/2009
My GS 400 is now 11 years old with 187,000 miles on it, all driven by me. Coast to Coast 4 times, L.A. to Vancouver, B.C. and dodging NYC Taxi Cabs. Service at Dealer here in Eugene, OR. is outstanding. I take my driving quite seriously and "it's not how fast you go, it's how you go fast." (and where) This car has been a compliment to any humble skills I have, and has seen 150 mph numerous times, with great care, but mostly in the 80-100 range. If you can find one that acts and looks good, go for it. Mine's a "keeper."
Can't go wrong with a GS400!!!
GS400inTexas,06/21/2005
I had originally looked at a Lexus SC300 and noticed the performance numbers on the 98-00 GS400 by accident. The car had always seemed too expensive for me, but after reading the 0-60 stats, I was hooked! I've been driving a 98 GS400 for about 5 months and I couldn't be happier. Change the oil and keep it clean. Nothing to it! This is easily a 300K mile engine and Lexus service departments are top-notch. You'll be treated like a king. You deserve it for making such a smart purchase. Let the BMW and Mercedes drivers suffer from depreciation. I lose about $1500 a year on a luxury car everyone thinks is brand new! What?!?! Yes, its true. Don't tell them it has over 100K miles!
See all 43 reviews of the 1998 Lexus GS 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Lexus GS 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Lexus GS 400

Used 1998 Lexus GS 400 Overview

The Used 1998 Lexus GS 400 is offered in the following submodels: GS 400 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

