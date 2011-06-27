Helped my mother purchase this car used in 2003 with about 30,000 miles on it. She decided she wanted a 2013 Lexus RX and didn't need 2 cars. We already had 3 cars including a 2013 Mustang GT 5.0 but really wanted this car too even though there are only 2 drivers in the household. We rationalized buying this car as a "loaner" for our neice if she needed transportation to and from the local JC in a couple of years. Well, guess what? She's never going to drive this car! She can drive our 1990 Toyota Celica GT that I still love too. After a good but expensive detailing this car looks almost new except for the paint chips on the front of the hood that I will be touching up today. The dealer offered my mom only $1000 trade in and Carmax only offered her $3,500 for this car, no brainer on matching the Carmax price. My wife has already claimed this car as hers even though she still loves her 2001 Infiniti QX4. It has become our go-to car for most things we do together. It's so deceptively powerful and smooth for a 16 year old car. I'm in a lot more danger of getting a speeding ticket in this car than I am in the Mustang. The Mustang holds 75 mph on the freeway pretty easily but the Lexus can get up to 90 mph if you're not paying attention. Classy, powerful, refined and reliable describe this car. We have every repair and maintenance record my mom ever did on this car and there hasn't been anything major needed on this car in the 90,000 she put on it since 2003. Expecting few things to go wrong with car on its way to 200,000.

