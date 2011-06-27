1999 Lexus GS 400 Review
Pros & Cons
- For value, luxury, and performance, the GS 400 is probably the best sport sedan available today.
- For pure fun, BMW's 540i is still king of the sport sedans.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Looking to create the ultimate sport sedan in both price and performance, Lexus redesigned its GS series last year and came up with a truly exceptional car. Available with a 4.0-liter, four-cam, 32-valve V8 (GS 400), this is one model that can hang with the best Europe has to offer.
A distinctive quad headlight design sweeps back into the hood and fenders in much the same manner as Mercedes' E-Class cars. Short front and rear overhangs give the GS a sporty look, and tidy hindquarters with creative rear taillights keep this car from blending in with the rest of today's high-line sport sedans.
The appearance of the car is supported by a powerful V8 packing a solid 300 ponies using variable valve timing. Mated to a five-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel mounted shift buttons, this car makes for The GS 400 comes standard with Vehicle Skid Control, antilock brakes and all-speed traction control.
Interior features include an "Optitron" lighting system in the gauge cluster that looks like something out of a Star Trek movie, one-touch up and down windows and moonroof functions, and a multifunction keyless remote entry system. Options include a premium sound system by Nakamichi and a GPS-based navigation system that uses touch screen controls.
As with other vehicles in the Lexus line, road feel and absolute sportiness take a back seat to pure luxury and refinement. BMW's 540i offers a bit more fun and the Mercedes E-Class has, well, the Mercedes emblem on the hood. But for all-around, everyday living with rock-solid reliability, you can't beat the GS series, especially if price is a consideration.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
