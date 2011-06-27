  1. Home
1999 Lexus GS 400 Review

Pros & Cons

  • For value, luxury, and performance, the GS 400 is probably the best sport sedan available today.
  • For pure fun, BMW's 540i is still king of the sport sedans.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Looking to create the ultimate sport sedan in both price and performance, Lexus redesigned its GS series last year and came up with a truly exceptional car. Available with a 4.0-liter, four-cam, 32-valve V8 (GS 400), this is one model that can hang with the best Europe has to offer.

A distinctive quad headlight design sweeps back into the hood and fenders in much the same manner as Mercedes' E-Class cars. Short front and rear overhangs give the GS a sporty look, and tidy hindquarters with creative rear taillights keep this car from blending in with the rest of today's high-line sport sedans.

The appearance of the car is supported by a powerful V8 packing a solid 300 ponies using variable valve timing. Mated to a five-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel mounted shift buttons, this car makes for The GS 400 comes standard with Vehicle Skid Control, antilock brakes and all-speed traction control.

Interior features include an "Optitron" lighting system in the gauge cluster that looks like something out of a Star Trek movie, one-touch up and down windows and moonroof functions, and a multifunction keyless remote entry system. Options include a premium sound system by Nakamichi and a GPS-based navigation system that uses touch screen controls.

As with other vehicles in the Lexus line, road feel and absolute sportiness take a back seat to pure luxury and refinement. BMW's 540i offers a bit more fun and the Mercedes E-Class has, well, the Mercedes emblem on the hood. But for all-around, everyday living with rock-solid reliability, you can't beat the GS series, especially if price is a consideration.

1999 Highlights

The GS 400 was totally redesigned last year with improvements in performance and a completely new look. As a result, the 1999 model goes unchanged except for the addition of daytime running lights and standard floor mats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Lexus GS 400.

5(90%)
4(7%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love This Car
GS 400 Lover,10/04/2015
4dr Sedan
Helped my mother purchase this car used in 2003 with about 30,000 miles on it. She decided she wanted a 2013 Lexus RX and didn't need 2 cars. We already had 3 cars including a 2013 Mustang GT 5.0 but really wanted this car too even though there are only 2 drivers in the household. We rationalized buying this car as a "loaner" for our neice if she needed transportation to and from the local JC in a couple of years. Well, guess what? She's never going to drive this car! She can drive our 1990 Toyota Celica GT that I still love too. After a good but expensive detailing this car looks almost new except for the paint chips on the front of the hood that I will be touching up today. The dealer offered my mom only $1000 trade in and Carmax only offered her $3,500 for this car, no brainer on matching the Carmax price. My wife has already claimed this car as hers even though she still loves her 2001 Infiniti QX4. It has become our go-to car for most things we do together. It's so deceptively powerful and smooth for a 16 year old car. I'm in a lot more danger of getting a speeding ticket in this car than I am in the Mustang. The Mustang holds 75 mph on the freeway pretty easily but the Lexus can get up to 90 mph if you're not paying attention. Classy, powerful, refined and reliable describe this car. We have every repair and maintenance record my mom ever did on this car and there hasn't been anything major needed on this car in the 90,000 she put on it since 2003. Expecting few things to go wrong with car on its way to 200,000.
An exceptionally built car
Brian Theissen,10/29/2009
Purchased the GS400 from an older gentlemen in 2005 with 50K miles. The car now has over 100K miles and have not had one mechanical nor electrical issue with it. Besides the regular maintenance, i.e. new brakes, tires and oil changes - the car is as powerful as the day that I purchased it. For a car that is 10 years old the interior leather is in exceptional condition (monthly leather cleaning does help) that's more than I can say from my wife's 2006 Volvo S80 cracking leather. Overall gas mileage is unbelievable for a 300hp car, typical hwy is 28+ (75+ mph) city is around 20 mpg. This is my first Lexus and will not be my last.
Is that a 99 or 09?
Old But New,10/04/2010
Power and more power will be the first thing you notice. The Lexus GS400 has to be one of the most beautiful cars every made. The visual presence is striking and unique, the inside cabin is made for comfort and styling. Under the hood sleeps a V-8 that will make your head jerk back if your not careful. The transmission is very smooth to compliment the V-8. In my opinion, the 99 Lexus GS400 was produced way before it's time, lucky for me I was able to find one that has been kept in excellent condition. To find a newer car with all the same features as this one would cost a pretty penny!
Rarified Air
Kimmy,09/20/2005
This is my first experience with a high performance luxury car and boy what an experience. First of all the look of the car is striking. It makes me very proud to drive it. It turns heads - literally - and it's an uncommon car. My husband actually got a thumbs up from a carload full of twenty something males. That "L" has quite the mystique. But it's not "hey look at me . . ." It's subtle. The power and performance of it gives me chills sometimes. I've only had the car a few months so I cannot vouch for its mechanical soundness except I've had no problems. It has few drawbacks except the gas mileage is lousy and it takes 93 octane gas. It also has a severe blind spot problem.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Lexus GS 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1999 Lexus GS 400

Used 1999 Lexus GS 400 Overview

The Used 1999 Lexus GS 400 is offered in the following submodels: GS 400 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Lexus GS 400?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Lexus GS 400s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Lexus GS 400 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Lexus GS 400.

Can't find a used 1999 Lexus GS 400s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 400 for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,400.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,514.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 400 for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,867.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Lexus GS 400?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

