2000 Lexus GS 400 4dr Sedan
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Powerful V8, plenty of safety technology on-board, available Mark Levinson audio system, great blend of luxury and sport.

A sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.

Vehicle overview

Looking to create the ultimate sport sedan in both price and performance, Lexus redesigned its GS 400 in 1998 and came up with a truly exceptional car. This is one model that can hang with the best Europe has to offer.

A distinctive quad-headlight design sweeps back into the hood and fenders in much the same manner as Mercedes' E-Class cars. Short front and rear overhangs give the GS a sporty look, and tidy hindquarters with creative rear taillights keep this car from blending in with the rest of today's high-line sport sedans.

The appearance of the car is supported by a powerful drivetrain. The GS 400 packs a 4.0-liter V8 that develops 300 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine uses variable valve timing (called VVT-i) to promote additional power and fuel efficiency. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available. To take advantage of the transmission's five forward gears, the GS 400 features manual upshift and downshift buttons on the steering wheel spokes, controlled by the thumb and forefinger of either hand.

The Lexus' roomy cabin provides the driver and front-seat occupant with excellent visibility and room to stretch out. An impressive 44 inches of legroom and 58 inches of shoulder room accommodates the long-limbed and broad-shouldered in the front seat. Rear-seat passengers don't fare as well, however, and get only 34.3 inches of legroom. Luxury touches include a standard dual-zone climate control, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and all of the other power goodies typically found on luxury cars. Popular options include a Nakamichi premium sound system and a GPS-based navigation system that uses touch-screen controls.

Both models come standard with Vehicle Skid Control, which is a system that employs the sensors, actuators and computer electronics of the antilock braking and traction control systems to help reduce vehicle skids caused by understeer or oversteer conditions. ABS, front and side airbags, and traction control are all standard.

As with other vehicles in the Lexus line, road feel and absolute sportiness take a back seat to pure luxury and refinement. BMW's 5 Series offers a bit more fun, and the Mercedes E-Class has, well, the Mercedes emblem on the hood. But for all-around, everyday living with rock-solid reliability, you can't beat the GS series, especially if price is a consideration.

2000 Highlights

The GS 400 gets a new BrakeAssist system and child seat-anchor brackets. Crystal White and Millennium Silver Metallic replace Diamond White Pearl and Alpine Silver Metallic.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus GS 400.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My best car ever!
Majorleaguer,

I have owned over 75 cars, including all sorts of other luxury vehicles, sports cars, etc. The GS400 is the best car I have ever owned! It combines style, luxury, room, convenience, and of course performance. By the way, I also own 3 other Lexuses (LS400, IS300, RX330). I have the Platinum Edition and I've done some other things to it, including a full REAL wood dash treatment, strut tower bar, and K&N air filter performance kit -- and all that makes it even better!

4.25 out of 5 stars, Lexus GS 400
Chris,

Fast, comfortable, and decent gas mileage. The GS 400 is a great car when you compare it to anything else in its class. Especially when it comes to reliability and quality. My previous car was a Benz E-320, and the Lexus blows it away in every category.

5 out of 5 stars, Best car ever!
Greg,

Lexus did a good job with the GS 400. It's everything you can expect in luxury, performance, reliability, and styling. With 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, it's quick off the line. It turns heads and I like how it's big-bodied in the front like cadillacs. There are aftermarket parts to soup this car up if you want a V8 performance sedan! Once you drive a lexus you'll never wanna go back to anthing else!

5 out of 5 stars, Lexus GS 400 Hot Rod
Larry Renner,

I have had this car almost 5 years and it is just as fun to drive and as comfortable as the first day I drove it. Handling and performance wise, it is one of the best in it's category in my opinion. It will stay with or outperform a BMW 540 any day and cost a lot less to maintain. It is almost as much fun to drive as my 2003 Anniversary model Corvette!

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ

Is the Lexus GS 400 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2000 GS 400 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus GS 400 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GS 400 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GS 400 has 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus GS 400. Learn more

Is the Lexus GS 400 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus GS 400 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GS 400. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GS 400's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2000 Lexus GS 400 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2000 Lexus GS 400 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2000 GS 400 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2000 Lexus GS 400?

The least-expensive 2000 Lexus GS 400 is the 2000 Lexus GS 400 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus GS 400?

    If you're interested in the Lexus GS 400, the next question is, which GS 400 model is right for you? GS 400 variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of GS 400 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2000 Lexus GS 400

    What do people think of the 2000 Lexus GS 400?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Lexus GS 400 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 GS 400 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 GS 400.

