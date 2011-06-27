Estimated values
2018 Lexus GS 300 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,168
|$36,860
|$39,913
|Clean
|$33,270
|$35,896
|$38,868
|Average
|$31,475
|$33,968
|$36,780
|Rough
|$29,679
|$32,039
|$34,691
Estimated values
2018 Lexus GS 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,173
|$35,000
|$38,205
|Clean
|$31,328
|$34,085
|$37,206
|Average
|$29,637
|$32,254
|$35,206
|Rough
|$27,947
|$30,423
|$33,207