2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,376$25,057$28,444
Clean$20,597$24,127$27,339
Average$19,039$22,266$25,130
Rough$17,482$20,406$22,920
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,648$26,711$30,443
Clean$21,823$25,719$29,261
Average$20,172$23,735$26,895
Rough$18,521$21,752$24,530
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,745$31,831$34,712
Clean$27,697$30,649$33,364
Average$25,602$28,286$30,667
Rough$23,507$25,922$27,971
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,657$26,721$30,455
Clean$21,832$25,729$29,272
Average$20,181$23,745$26,906
Rough$18,529$21,760$24,540
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,296$25,116$28,627
Clean$20,520$24,183$27,515
Average$18,968$22,318$25,291
Rough$17,416$20,453$23,067
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,036$30,706$34,997
Clean$25,087$29,566$33,638
Average$23,189$27,286$30,919
Rough$21,292$25,006$28,200
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,468$28,845$31,974
Clean$24,540$27,774$30,732
Average$22,684$25,632$28,248
Rough$20,828$23,490$25,764
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,993$36,465$40,601
Clean$30,827$35,111$39,024
Average$28,495$32,403$35,869
Rough$26,164$29,695$32,715
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,597 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,127 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Land Rover Range Rover Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,597 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,127 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,597 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,127 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport ranges from $17,482 to $28,444, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.