Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,376
|$25,057
|$28,444
|Clean
|$20,597
|$24,127
|$27,339
|Average
|$19,039
|$22,266
|$25,130
|Rough
|$17,482
|$20,406
|$22,920
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,648
|$26,711
|$30,443
|Clean
|$21,823
|$25,719
|$29,261
|Average
|$20,172
|$23,735
|$26,895
|Rough
|$18,521
|$21,752
|$24,530
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,745
|$31,831
|$34,712
|Clean
|$27,697
|$30,649
|$33,364
|Average
|$25,602
|$28,286
|$30,667
|Rough
|$23,507
|$25,922
|$27,971
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,657
|$26,721
|$30,455
|Clean
|$21,832
|$25,729
|$29,272
|Average
|$20,181
|$23,745
|$26,906
|Rough
|$18,529
|$21,760
|$24,540
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,296
|$25,116
|$28,627
|Clean
|$20,520
|$24,183
|$27,515
|Average
|$18,968
|$22,318
|$25,291
|Rough
|$17,416
|$20,453
|$23,067
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,036
|$30,706
|$34,997
|Clean
|$25,087
|$29,566
|$33,638
|Average
|$23,189
|$27,286
|$30,919
|Rough
|$21,292
|$25,006
|$28,200
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,468
|$28,845
|$31,974
|Clean
|$24,540
|$27,774
|$30,732
|Average
|$22,684
|$25,632
|$28,248
|Rough
|$20,828
|$23,490
|$25,764
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,993
|$36,465
|$40,601
|Clean
|$30,827
|$35,111
|$39,024
|Average
|$28,495
|$32,403
|$35,869
|Rough
|$26,164
|$29,695
|$32,715