2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fashion-forward styling
  • plenty of standard features
  • compact dimensions enhance maneuverability
  • impressive fuel economy
  • available two-door body style.
  • Less cargo and rear-passenger room than rivals
  • lackluster engine with no available upgrade (Autobiography Dynamic aside)
  • rigid ride, especially with larger wheels
  • dismal rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has personality in spades. But plenty of other luxury crossovers are also stylish while also being much more pleasant to drive and own.

Vehicle overview

Being on the most fundamental level "utility" vehicles, crossover SUVs -- even luxury models -- typically aren't notable for their jaw-dropping styling. But the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque turns that idea on its ear. Land Rover deserves praise for bringing concept-car styling directly to the showroom: whether in two-door or four-door form, the Evoque gives you exterior design that, a few years into its life cycle, still has the ability to stop onlookers in their tracks. As for the utility bit, well, with the exception of the Evoque's surprising off-roading chops, that's generally what the other Land Rovers (e.g., the upcoming Discovery Sport) are meant to deliver.

Yes, there's a price to be paid for the Range Rover Evoque's dramatic roof line and bulldog stance: Interior space is at a premium, even by compact-crossover standards. Front passengers will be just fine, but those in back are left with stingy head- and legroom, as well as awkward ingress and egress in the two-door model. Also, the squashed windows mean it's fairly dark back there. The similarly compromised cargo area is on par with that of the VW Golf hatchback, falling short of most rival crossovers.

But the Evoque's also small on the outside, and that makes it a nice fit for space-constrained urban lifestyles. Fuel economy usually isn't a Land Rover strength, but the Evoque impresses here, too, with its respectable 24 mpg combined rating. On the other hand, the turbocharged 240-horsepower engine's power delivery isn't as linear or refined as we expect in this segment, and if you want the massaged 285-hp version in the new-for-2015 Autobiography Dynamic, you'll pay dearly for the privilege. Furthermore, the Evoque rides quite firmly, and that's decidedly not an asset on rutted city streets.

The littlest Land Rover faces a long list of distinguished competitors, starting with the roomier 2015 Audi Q5, which boasts pretty snazzy styling of its own, along with a diverse engine lineup that includes a satisfying diesel and a swift supercharged V6 (SQ5 variant). Much the same is true of the 2015 BMW X3, which is likewise larger inside than the Evoque and offers superior handling and powertrains.

A few smaller models -- the turbocharged 2015 Audi Q3, 2015 Lexus NX 200t and 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class -- are new to the market and certainly worth considering if the Evoque's size appeals. For shoppers looking at higher-end Evoque models, the chic 2015 Porsche Macan overlaps them on price and delivers astounding on- and off-road performance.

If you're smitten by the 2015 Evoque's stunning looks, we understand. Otherwise, though, it's tough to recommend this Brit over its talented international rivals.

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a small luxury crossover SUV available in two-door (Coupe) and four-door body styles. There are five main trim levels: Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Premium, Prestige and Dynamic. Note that the Pure and Prestige are offered only on the four-door Evoque. The special Autobiography and Autobiography Dynamic trim levels are offered in either two- or four-door form.

The Pure comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, heated exterior mirrors with puddle lights, a rearview camera, a rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, a cargo cover, rear privacy glass, push-button ignition, driver-selectable drive modes, adjustable ambient interior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear console vents, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, partial leather upholstery, power front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger) with driver power lumbar, driver memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen electronics interface, a rearview camera and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and two USB ports.

The Pure Plus adds 19-inch wheels, headlight washers, foglights, a power liftgate, full leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof.

The Pure Premium adds adaptive xenon headlights, a blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree parking camera system, keyless entry and ignition, a navigation system with voice controls and a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system with a 10-CD changer.

The Prestige adds slightly different exterior trim, upgraded leather upholstery, wood and aluminum interior accents, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, satellite radio and HD radio. Also included is an automated parking system capable of both parallel and perpendicular parking.

The Dynamic largely mirrors the Prestige (without the ventilated front seats), but has a sportier character, including 20-inch wheels, a sport exhaust, a black grille, black mirror caps, red rear badging, adaptive suspension dampers and a rear skid plate.

At the top of the line are the Autobiography and Autobiography Dynamic trim levels. The former is essentially an appearance package on top of the Prestige trim, adding flourishes like special 20-inch wheels, silver exterior accents, a black contrast roof, a unique front fascia and "crystal" headlights and taillights. The Autobiography Dynamic, meanwhile, substitutes black exterior accents, tinted headlights, clear taillights, dark aluminum interior inlays and performance upgrades that include extra power and torque, more responsive transmission programming, a sport-tuned suspension and larger front brakes.

Some of these higher-end items are available on lower trims via a handful of options packages. Adaptive cruise control (with a forward collision mitigation system) is a stand-alone option on higher trims. New for 2015, the Black Dynamic package (offered only on the Dynamic trim level) provides clear taillight lenses and all of the following with a black finish or tint: unique 20-inch wheels, front and rear skid plates, fender vents, exhaust tips, exterior lettering, headlight lenses, foglight bezels and a rear spoiler (with an extended aero lip).

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Evoque's optional self-parking system adds perpendicular parking to its repertoire, and the blind spot monitor now comes with rear cross-path alert. A Convenience package (Pure and Pure Plus trims) bundles the navigation system with keyless entry and ignition, while a Black Dynamic package includes various black exterior details. There's also a new mobile app interface (InControl Apps) and two pricey Autobiography models debut (late availability), with the Dynamic variant offering a power bump and other performance upgrades.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Range Rover Evoques except the Autobiography Dynamic come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 240 hp and 250 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. All Evoques come with Land Rover's Terrain Response system, which provides selectable settings for specific road and trail conditions. Also included are hill start assist and hill descent control systems.

The EPA rates both two- and four-door Evoques at 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway), a praise-worthy result for a gasoline-powered crossover in this class.

The Autobiography Dynamic is also powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, but it's rated at 285 hp and 295 lb-ft, and the nine-speed automatic is tuned for sportier responses.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2015 Range Rover Evoques include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Optional safety equipment includes blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree parking camera and an adaptive cruise control system bundled with a frontal collision warning system that can apply the brakes if it detects an imminent collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Evoque Coupe with 20-inch wheels and summer performance tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, an average-minus showing among comparable crossovers.

Driving

The 2015 Evoque provides a pleasantly elevated driving perch, but there's not much in the way of rear visibility. The optional 360-degree parking camera system is well worth the investment, and the blind spot monitor helps, too. Pitch the Evoque around a turn and you'll find that it's quite nimble for a high-riding crossover, though there's still some disconcerting initial body roll that makes it feel somewhat ponderous. The 240-hp turbo-4 produces adequate acceleration by the numbers, but it doesn't pour on the power in a smooth, linear fashion like BMW's identically rated 2.0-liter turbo, and it sounds raucous, too. Note that your choice of wheels and tires can have a big effect on ride quality, so if a comfortable, serene ride is important to you, we'd advise against the Dynamic's optional 20-inch wheels.

Off-road capability typically isn't a priority for most shoppers in this segment, but for the record, the Evoque has above-average capability in off-pavement driving. A host of high-tech electronics and a capable all-wheel-drive system ensure that's the case.

Interior

High style doesn't stop with the 2015 Range Rover Evoque's sheet metal -- the design of this compact crossover's cabin clearly received plenty of attention, too. The integration of the large, 8-inch touchscreen in the center of the dash is superb, and the uncluttered, steeply angled center stack is effective and eye-pleasing. Add to that the daily delight in watching the transmission selector's rotary knob rise from the center console (a Jaguar/Land Rover signature) and the rich seat and dashboard material combinations, and you've got an interior that's a visual and tactile delight.

Less delightful is the touchscreen's menu interface, which is sometimes slower on the uptake than top rival systems. On the bright side, 2015 marks the introduction of Land Rover's InControl Apps system, which integrates Apple and Android smartphones in such a way that certain apps look the same on the touchscreen as they do on your device. The Evoque still isn't an infotainment leader in this segment, but native smartphone compatibility goes a long way toward balancing the scales.

Front seat comfort in the Evoque is quite good, but the sloped roof makes rear headroom tight for adults, and the pinched side windows and rear hatch glass don't permit much light to enter. The two-door Evoque is even worse, as it makes a challenge of simply entering and exiting the rear seat. As you might expect, the Evoque's shape and comparatively compact footprint don't leave much room for cargo. There's a hatchback-grade 20.3 cubic feet of space behind the rear seatbacks (19.4 cubes for the Coupe), and the maximum volume of 51 cubic feet (47.6 for the Coupe) with the rear seats folded is at the segment's bottom. Even the tightly packaged, performance-focused Porsche Macan offers 53 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

5(27%)
4(13%)
3(20%)
2(7%)
1(33%)
2.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lemon
ken duff,04/04/2016
Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Bought December 2014, nothing but trouble. In and out of repair shop 8 times, last time they replaced the whole engine. Asked for replacement and was denied. Ended up suing them, took 3 years, and won case. Found out thru case all the parts they replaced, including engine, was used parts.
Do not buy!!
Mrs. M,09/11/2016
Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I bought the Evoque in a bit of a hurry because we were moving to the mountains and I needed a four wheel drive. I am so sorry that I didn't do any research! I hope these reviews save someone else. We bought the Evoque used with 20,000 miles and a 50,000 warranty thank God. Long story short...at 36,000 miles it had to have front and rear brakes replaced, a new battery and then after I had had it home only ONE week I also had the gear box fault another reviewer mentioned. It had to be towed!! Thankfully I was not in traffic like the other reviewer!! They said they can't get the part for a month, I still don't have it back. I am really in disbelief over the whole thing. I thought Land Rover was a good brand. I see them everywhere!!?? So if I ever get it back, I am getting rid of it right away of course and at a BIG LOSS!
I expected so much more!
Lynn C,10/01/2015
Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
First the good: This is a great looking car and there are so few on the road I feel special driving it. Also, it handles quite well in snow and ice. The bad: It's small, you can't close the trunk from the inside of the car, the navigation system is horrible (I've been routed to dead ends more times than I care to recall), the front seats have no lumbar support, the rear window is way too small and the transmission is jerky. The front console is too small and there are too many controls on the steering wheel that could adversely affect driving. The ugly: New front and rear brakes and tires required after only 25k miles! Cost of routine maintenance is ridiculous, and the excessive number of software updates required is unheard of and take FOREVER. Unless you like spending time at the service center and wasting money, move on to something else.
Hands Down Safest SUV
Melissa,10/19/2015
Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I leased a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (Pure plus with options) in February 2015. It had some software issues during the first month (key was locked inside vehicle so that was an issue that needed to be addressed early on) but the dealership was very accommodating. I never had an issue with the Evoque after that. I do find that a bigger engine would be better because it is a big sluggish to take off. It handled the road very well and it was a very smooth ride as well. It had very good gas mileage especially on long drives. Entertainment system is great! ****The most important thing that I will tell you is that 2 weeks ago, this truck was involved in a rollover accident and it was considered a total loss. Injuries to myself and the driver were very minimal as we walked away from the scene with minor injuries (cuts and scratches). For that very reason, I am going to get another one. I deem this to be a very safe vehicle. Don't take for granted the safety features in the truck. They work!
See all 15 reviews of the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
See all Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque features & specs

The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Evoque SUV. Available styles include Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Plus Firenze Red Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Plus Fuji White Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Plus Santorini Black Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Plus Corris Grey Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

