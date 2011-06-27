Vehicle overview

Being on the most fundamental level "utility" vehicles, crossover SUVs -- even luxury models -- typically aren't notable for their jaw-dropping styling. But the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque turns that idea on its ear. Land Rover deserves praise for bringing concept-car styling directly to the showroom: whether in two-door or four-door form, the Evoque gives you exterior design that, a few years into its life cycle, still has the ability to stop onlookers in their tracks. As for the utility bit, well, with the exception of the Evoque's surprising off-roading chops, that's generally what the other Land Rovers (e.g., the upcoming Discovery Sport) are meant to deliver.

Yes, there's a price to be paid for the Range Rover Evoque's dramatic roof line and bulldog stance: Interior space is at a premium, even by compact-crossover standards. Front passengers will be just fine, but those in back are left with stingy head- and legroom, as well as awkward ingress and egress in the two-door model. Also, the squashed windows mean it's fairly dark back there. The similarly compromised cargo area is on par with that of the VW Golf hatchback, falling short of most rival crossovers.

But the Evoque's also small on the outside, and that makes it a nice fit for space-constrained urban lifestyles. Fuel economy usually isn't a Land Rover strength, but the Evoque impresses here, too, with its respectable 24 mpg combined rating. On the other hand, the turbocharged 240-horsepower engine's power delivery isn't as linear or refined as we expect in this segment, and if you want the massaged 285-hp version in the new-for-2015 Autobiography Dynamic, you'll pay dearly for the privilege. Furthermore, the Evoque rides quite firmly, and that's decidedly not an asset on rutted city streets.

The littlest Land Rover faces a long list of distinguished competitors, starting with the roomier 2015 Audi Q5, which boasts pretty snazzy styling of its own, along with a diverse engine lineup that includes a satisfying diesel and a swift supercharged V6 (SQ5 variant). Much the same is true of the 2015 BMW X3, which is likewise larger inside than the Evoque and offers superior handling and powertrains.

A few smaller models -- the turbocharged 2015 Audi Q3, 2015 Lexus NX 200t and 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class -- are new to the market and certainly worth considering if the Evoque's size appeals. For shoppers looking at higher-end Evoque models, the chic 2015 Porsche Macan overlaps them on price and delivers astounding on- and off-road performance.

If you're smitten by the 2015 Evoque's stunning looks, we understand. Otherwise, though, it's tough to recommend this Brit over its talented international rivals.